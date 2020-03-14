Email
article imageReview: The Shires release glorious country album 'Good Years' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
The Shires, the UK's best-selling country act of all time, is back stronger than ever with their new album "Good Years." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The duo is made up Crissie Rhodes and Ben Earle, and their new CD was released on March 13, via the BBR Music Group.
The album opens with the mid-tempo and refreshing "Lightning Strikes," and it is followed by the melodically stunning ballad "On the Day I Die," and the nonchalant title cut "Good Years." The highlight tracks on the CD include "About Last Night," and the bittersweet "New Year," both of which are sheer bliss.
Other noteworthy songs include the charming "Independence Day," "Only Always," and the controlled, acoustic ballad "Thank You Whiskey."
After the soothing "People Like Us," it closes with "Better Place" and "Crazy Days," which features their velvet harmonies, which are smooth as silk. The Shires leave their country listeners yearning for more music.
Good Years is available on Apple Music and Spotify. It is certainly worth more than just a passing glance.
The Verdict
Overall, Good Years by The Shires is a gorgeous musical collection from start to finish. Crissie Rhodes and Ben Earle's voices are pure as the driven snow. Every song on this musical effort has its own identity. Their lyrics are warm and captivating. Good Years garners an A rating.
To learn more about The Shires and their new music, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
