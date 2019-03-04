Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On March 1, 2019, Emmy winners The Shazzbots released their highly-anticipated studio album "Lightspeed!" independently. Other witty tunes on this project include "Something's Stuck in My Kazoo," the nonchalant "Clean Plate Club," the mellow "I Think I Lost My Dinosaur," and the mid-tempo "My Pa's Fun Truck." "Snow Day!" is an ode to snow days, and it should be an anthem for children everywhere. Their album closes with the soothing ballad "Gravy Boat" and on a fitting note with the piano-driven "Very Very Vivian." Lightspeed! is available on The Verdict Overall, The Shazzbots deliver on their new studio offering, Lightspeed! It is a very versatile CD, and must for all fans of children's music and kindie rock. This well-crafted collection garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. For more information on The Shazzbots are originally from Columbus, Ohio. Their 12-track collection opens with the mid-tempo and fun tune "On the Playground," and it is followed by the sassy "Beauregard Ogilby Balderdash," as well as the up-tempo "If You Knew Yuri Like I Know Yuri," which is quite a mouthful.Other witty tunes on this project include "Something's Stuck in My Kazoo," the nonchalant "Clean Plate Club," the mellow "I Think I Lost My Dinosaur," and the mid-tempo "My Pa's Fun Truck.""Snow Day!" is an ode to snow days, and it should be an anthem for children everywhere. Their album closes with the soothing ballad "Gravy Boat" and on a fitting note with the piano-driven "Very Very Vivian."Lightspeed! is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, The Shazzbots deliver on their new studio offering, Lightspeed! It is a very versatile CD, and must for all fans of children's music and kindie rock. This well-crafted collection garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.For more information on The Shazzbots and their latest album, check out their official website , and their Facebook page More about The Shazzbots, Lightspeed, Album, Children's The Shazzbots Lightspeed Album Children s