Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: The New Tarot rock on new single 'Mistake To Choose' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     11 hours ago in Music
New York - New York City-based rock band The New Tarot have released their new single "Mistake To Choose," and it is a rocking tune.
The New Tarot was formed in the spring of 2014, and it is fronted by The Walker sisters Monika on vocals and guitar, as well as Karen on vocals and keyboards. Their band members include Dave Kahn on bass, Beth Callen on lead guitar and vocals, Chas Langston on drums, and David Banker on trombone. The stories of their songs are filled with chaos, harmony and the concept of space within ourselves and the universe.
"Mistake To Choose" is a spitfire tune with a catchy groove, that is reminiscent of the early musical work of Debbie Harry and her acclaimed rock group Blondie. Their harmonies are soaring, and the song has a retro vibe to it. The New Tarot knows how to rock. That's for sure. "Mistake To Choose" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
On February 23, The New Tarot will be opening for American Idol Season 7 winner and singer-songwriter David Cook at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City.
"Mistake To Choose" is available on iTunes by clicking here.
For more information on The New Tarot, check out their official homepage, and Facebook page.
More about The New Tarot, David cook, Blondie
 
Latest News
Top News
Top experts warn against 'malicious use' of AI
No homegrown rocket programs — Aerospace talent leaving Canada
Extreme conditions await MH370 recovery if wreckage found
Zagitova, 15, smashes skate record as Vonn gets bronze
US conservatives gather as Trump faces pressure on multiple fronts
Op-Ed: Oscars 2018 — Predictions, personal picks and random commentary
Bitcoin recovers as it breaks through $11,000 easily
Tesla now producing over 1.,000 Model 3s every week
Tesla electric cars now dominate in European luxury segment
As Yemen falls apart, one boomtown rises