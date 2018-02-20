The New Tarot was formed in the spring of 2014, and it is fronted by The Walker sisters Monika on vocals and guitar, as well as Karen on vocals and keyboards. Their band members include Dave Kahn on bass, Beth Callen on lead guitar and vocals, Chas Langston on drums, and David Banker on trombone. The stories of their songs are filled with chaos, harmony and the concept of space within ourselves and the universe.
"Mistake To Choose" is a spitfire tune with a catchy groove, that is reminiscent of the early musical work of Debbie Harry and her acclaimed rock group Blondie
. Their harmonies are soaring, and the song has a retro vibe to it. The New Tarot knows how to rock. That's for sure. "Mistake To Choose" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
On February 23, The New Tarot will be opening for American Idol
Season 7 winner and singer-songwriter David Cook
at Le Poisson Rouge
in New York City.
