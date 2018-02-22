Special By By Markos Papadatos 7 hours ago in Music New York - On February 22, The New Tarot opened up the stage for American Idol winner and singer-songwriter David Cook at Le Poisson Rouge in New York. They soared on such tunes as the sassy yet hypnotic "Tell Me You Like Me," as well as their older single, the atmospheric "Ghost." They displayed their charming, velvet harmonies on "That Ain't Me," and "Reign" was equally crisp and sultry. Their performance of their latest single " A duo of musical sisters, The New Tarot also covered such classic hits as "Wicked Game" and "Landslide," where both of these versions were distinct and superb, and equal in excellence to the time that Chris Isaak and Fleetwood Mac invested in them, respectively. The Verdict Overall, The New Tarot have been New York's best-kept secret in the contemporary music scene, but after tonight at Le Poisson Rouge, that secret deserves to be out. They commanded that stage from the first note, and The New Tarot deserves all the critical acclaim and success that is coming their way. Their talent is limitless, and their set at Le Poisson Rouge garnered an A rating. To learn more about rising musical duo The New Tarot, check out their From the moment that Monika Walker (vocals and acoustic guitar) and Karen Walker (vocals and piano) took the stage at Le Poisson Rouge, the New York audience was in for a real treat. Their vocals were controlled, expressive and relatable, where the listener could recall Tori Amos meets Adele. Their music has a retro vibe to it, and it is evident that these young ladies have an old soul.They soared on such tunes as the sassy yet hypnotic "Tell Me You Like Me," as well as their older single, the atmospheric "Ghost."They displayed their charming, velvet harmonies on "That Ain't Me," and "Reign" was equally crisp and sultry. Their performance of their latest single " Mistake To Choose " was rocking and fun.A duo of musical sisters, The New Tarot also covered such classic hits as "Wicked Game" and "Landslide," where both of these versions were distinct and superb, and equal in excellence to the time that Chris Isaak and Fleetwood Mac invested in them, respectively.Overall, The New Tarot have been New York's best-kept secret in the contemporary music scene, but after tonight at Le Poisson Rouge, that secret deserves to be out. They commanded that stage from the first note, and The New Tarot deserves all the critical acclaim and success that is coming their way. Their talent is limitless, and their set at Le Poisson Rouge garnered an A rating.To learn more about rising musical duo The New Tarot, check out their official website , and their Facebook page More about The New Tarot, le poisson rouge, David cook The New Tarot le poisson rouge David cook David cook