Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music On October 12, The Monkees released their holiday collection, "Christmas Party" via Rhino. Digital Journal has the scoop. "House of Broken Gingerbread" and "Jesus Christ" are both masterclasses on soaring harmonies, and their version of "The Christmas Song" is warm and timeless. The title track "Christmas Party" is another stand-out song on this collection. "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day" is mid-tempo and jubilant. Their cover of the perennial "Silver Bells" is this journalist's personal favorite holiday song by The Monkees. Christmas Party by The Monkees is available on The Verdict Overall, Their holiday album opens on a witty and fun note with "Unwrap You at Christmas" and it is followed by "What Would Santa Do," which is food for thought indeed, and the mellow "Mele Kalikimaka." The Monkees display their rich, velvet vocals on the soothing "Snowfall," and it closes with a glorious rendition of "Angels We Have Heard on High" and on a fitting note, with the sassy "Merry Christmas, Baby." Christmas Party by The Monkees is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, The Monkees have released a superb holiday project, Christmas Party. It is evident that this album came from the heart, and it is very nostalgic. It is highly recommended for all fans of The Monkees, as well as for anybody who enjoys listening to high-quality Christmas music. Christmas Party garners five out of five stars. Well done.