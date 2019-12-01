Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music As part of this year's Record Store Day, which coincided with Black Friday, The Monkees released their "Christmas Party" holiday album on vinyl. The vinyl releases of their holiday collection are a must for all fans of The Monkees since there is a warmth and nostalgia to vinyl that listeners simply cannot find anywhere else. It is the perfect collection to invite friends and family over for listening parties since music ought to be a shared experience, and what better music than The Monkees. It will certainly put fans and listeners in the Christmas spirit. In other Monkees news, iconic songwriters The Monkees' Christmas Party is also available on such digital providers as To learn more about Micky Dolenz and his music, check out his Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos reviewed The Monkees' holiday album It features The Monkees' two 7" singles on color vinyl (one red and one green), housed in a gatefold: "Unwrap You At Christmas (Radio Mix)," as well as"Unwrap You At Christmas (Andy Partridge Demo)" and "Riu Chiu"/"Christmas Is My Time Of Year (1976 Mix)." For more information, check out the Record Store Day's official website The vinyl releases of their holiday collection are a must for all fans of The Monkees since there is a warmth and nostalgia to vinyl that listeners simply cannot find anywhere else. It is the perfect collection to invite friends and family over for listening parties since music ought to be a shared experience, and what better music than The Monkees. It will certainly put fans and listeners in the Christmas spirit.In other Monkees news, iconic songwriters Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart (better known as the songwriting team Boyce and Hart), earned a nomination for the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Class of 2020, which has been very long overdue.The Monkees' Christmas Party is also available on such digital providers as Amazon and Spotify To learn more about Micky Dolenz and his music, check out his Facebook page : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos reviewed The Monkees' holiday album Christmas Party last year, which was dubbed as "superb." More about The Monkees, Vinyl, Christmas, Holiday, Christmas party The Monkees Vinyl Christmas Holiday Christmas party