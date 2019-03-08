Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On March 8, Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith of the iconic group, The Monkees, performed at The Paramount in Huntington, New York. Dolenz also celebrated his 74th birthday at this exquisite Long Island venue. Dolenz picked up the pace with the up-tempo "Last Train to Clarksville," where purple lights dimmed from the stage. Equally compelling was "Sunny Girlfriend" and "Mary, Mary," where Dolenz played the maracas as the crowd clapped along with him. Nesmith subsequently delivered singing lead on "You Told Me." Dolenz tipped his hat to their late band-mate Peter Tork, who recently passed away, and they sang a bold rendition of "For Pete's Sake," prior to breaking into "The Door Into Summer," as well as the catchy and fun 1967 single "A Little Bit Me, a Little Bit You." Of course, no Monkees show is complete without "Circle Sky." The inclusion of the psychedelic rock tune "Pleasant Valley Sunday," co-penned by Carole King and the late Gerry Goffin, was an added bonus. Most impressive about this show was that it coincided with Micky Dolenz' 74th birthday. The staff and management of the venue were kind enough to surprise the iconic multifaceted entertainer with an elegant carrot cake prior to the show at his dressing room, which was quite the surprise for Dolenz. They also presented him with a sign for "Dolenz & Daughters Fine Furniture," his They kicked off the second part of their show with "Papa Gene's Blues," and it was followed by "Randy Scouse Git" and "Nine Times Blue." Other noteworthy tunes included "I'll Spend My Life With You," Nesmith's "Joanne," as well as "Sweet Young Thing," and their signature tune "Daydream Believer," where everybody was singing along to its catchy chorus. "Cheer up sleepy Jean, oh, what can it mean to a daydream believer and a homecoming queen," everybody sang in unison. For their encore, they concluded their show with the Neil Diamond upbeat classic "I'm a Believer." The Verdict Overall, Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith were able to rock The Paramount in Huntington with their harking and rumbling voices. Their Paramount show was filled with nostalgia, and it is evident that their music will stand the test of time. If the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame needs any proof as to why The Monkees rightfully deserve to be immortalized in that coveted institution, all they need to do is see a highlight reel of their show at The Paramount in Huntington. This long-overdue accolade would be a fitting tribute to Dolenz, Nesmith as well as the late members Peter Tork and Davy Jones, as a homage to their musical legacy. To learn more about The Monkees, check out their For more information on Micky Dolenz, visit his Their show was divided into two acts. They kicked off their first set with "Good Clean Fun," with Nesmith singing lead vocals. They were greeted with a standing ovation as soon as they took the stage with their band. The Paramount audience acknowledged that they were in the presence of musical greatness.Dolenz picked up the pace with the up-tempo "Last Train to Clarksville," where purple lights dimmed from the stage. Equally compelling was "Sunny Girlfriend" and "Mary, Mary," where Dolenz played the maracas as the crowd clapped along with him. Nesmith subsequently delivered singing lead on "You Told Me."Dolenz tipped his hat to their late band-mate Peter Tork, who recently passed away, and they sang a bold rendition of "For Pete's Sake," prior to breaking into "The Door Into Summer," as well as the catchy and fun 1967 single "A Little Bit Me, a Little Bit You." Of course, no Monkees show is complete without "Circle Sky."The inclusion of the psychedelic rock tune "Pleasant Valley Sunday," co-penned by Carole King and the late Gerry Goffin, was an added bonus.Most impressive about this show was that it coincided with Micky Dolenz' 74th birthday. The staff and management of the venue were kind enough to surprise the iconic multifaceted entertainer with an elegant carrot cake prior to the show at his dressing room, which was quite the surprise for Dolenz. They also presented him with a sign for "Dolenz & Daughters Fine Furniture," his handmade furniture company , which he runs with his daughter.They kicked off the second part of their show with "Papa Gene's Blues," and it was followed by "Randy Scouse Git" and "Nine Times Blue."Other noteworthy tunes included "I'll Spend My Life With You," Nesmith's "Joanne," as well as "Sweet Young Thing," and their signature tune "Daydream Believer," where everybody was singing along to its catchy chorus. "Cheer up sleepy Jean, oh, what can it mean to a daydream believer and a homecoming queen," everybody sang in unison. For their encore, they concluded their show with the Neil Diamond upbeat classic "I'm a Believer."Overall, Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith were able to rock The Paramount in Huntington with their harking and rumbling voices. Their Paramount show was filled with nostalgia, and it is evident that their music will stand the test of time.If the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame needs any proof as to why The Monkees rightfully deserve to be immortalized in that coveted institution, all they need to do is see a highlight reel of their show at The Paramount in Huntington. This long-overdue accolade would be a fitting tribute to Dolenz, Nesmith as well as the late members Peter Tork and Davy Jones, as a homage to their musical legacy.To learn more about The Monkees, check out their official website For more information on Micky Dolenz, visit his official homepage More about The Monkees, Paramount, Huntington, Micky Dolenz, mike nesmith The Monkees Paramount Huntington Micky Dolenz mike nesmith