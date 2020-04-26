Finnish musical duo The Impersonators released their music video for their single "Cloud Nine." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The Impersonators acknowledged that this was their most "difficult music video to make" thus far. Fortunately, for them, it appears that all of their hard work has paid off as it tells an interesting story, and it has a catchy melody. "Cloud Nine" has a retro '70s and '80s vibe to it, which makes it even that much more compelling. Their music encompasses elements of indie pop, indie rock, and alternative.
"Cloud Nine," produced by Janne Saksa, is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.
The duo is made up of Tommi Tikka (former Sony/BMG artist of Carmen Gray) and lyricist Antti Autio. They exist simply for the love of music.
The Verdict
Overall, The Impersonators soar on their mid-tempo single "Cloud Nine," and its music video, which is worth more than just a passing glance. "Cloud Nine" garners two thumbs up.
