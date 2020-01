Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The Highway Women released their highly-anticipated single "God Made Me Right" on January 10 on all the streaming services. "God Made Me Right" is available on The Highway Women is made up of Kristen Kae on vocals, Amanda Pruitt on vocals and guitar, Heather Harper on vocals and guitar, as well as The Verdict Overall, the Highway Women delight on their new single "God Made Me Right." The song is an anthem of female empowerment. They have a distinct sound that is refreshing for the radio airwaves. This song garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done. For more information on the all-female country group Highway Women and their new music, check out their This all-female group displays their powerhouse voices with soaring harmonies on the upbeat and catchy "God Made Me Right." It is an inspirational song about body image, and they are making an empowering statement about supporting other women in the country genre of music."God Made Me Right" is available on Apple Music and on Amazon Music The Highway Women is made up of Kristen Kae on vocals, Amanda Pruitt on vocals and guitar, Heather Harper on vocals and guitar, as well as Drew Haley on vocals, guitar, and mandolin.Overall, the Highway Women delight on their new single "God Made Me Right." The song is an anthem of female empowerment. They have a distinct sound that is refreshing for the radio airwaves. This song garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.For more information on the all-female country group Highway Women and their new music, check out their official website and their Facebook page ; moreover, fans and listeners can follow them on Instagram More about The Highway Women, Single, God Made Me Right, Country The Highway Women Single God Made Me Right Country