This all-female group displays their powerhouse voices with soaring harmonies on the upbeat and catchy "God Made Me Right." It is an inspirational song about body image, and they are making an empowering statement about supporting other women in the country genre of music.
The Highway Women is made up of Kristen Kae on vocals, Amanda Pruitt on vocals and guitar, Heather Harper on vocals and guitar, as well as Drew Haley
on vocals, guitar, and mandolin.
The Verdict
Overall, the Highway Women delight on their new single "God Made Me Right." The song is an anthem of female empowerment. They have a distinct sound that is refreshing for the radio airwaves. This song garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.
