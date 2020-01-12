Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: The Highway Women release anthemic 'God Made Me Right' single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
The Highway Women released their highly-anticipated single "God Made Me Right" on January 10 on all the streaming services.
This all-female group displays their powerhouse voices with soaring harmonies on the upbeat and catchy "God Made Me Right." It is an inspirational song about body image, and they are making an empowering statement about supporting other women in the country genre of music.
"God Made Me Right" is available on Apple Music and on Amazon Music.
The Highway Women is made up of Kristen Kae on vocals, Amanda Pruitt on vocals and guitar, Heather Harper on vocals and guitar, as well as Drew Haley on vocals, guitar, and mandolin.
The Verdict
Overall, the Highway Women delight on their new single "God Made Me Right." The song is an anthem of female empowerment. They have a distinct sound that is refreshing for the radio airwaves. This song garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.
For more information on the all-female country group Highway Women and their new music, check out their official website and their Facebook page; moreover, fans and listeners can follow them on Instagram.
More about The Highway Women, Single, God Made Me Right, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
Ash pours from Philippine volcano, halting flights
Olivia Newton-John to perform at Fire Fight Australia benefit
Joint mission will launch 2 satellites to track rising sea levels
What will it be like to live on Mars? Special
Adam Lambert and Queen to perform at Fire Fight Australia benefit
The Texas Tenors talk New York show, new book, CD, future plans Special
IBM at CES: Quantum breakthrough news
Op-Ed: US tried to assassinate another key Iranian general but failed
Jay Lane talks APAP, future plans, digital age, fans, and success Special
Study shows that wildfires are changing Canada's boreal forests