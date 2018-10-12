Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - Acclaimed rock band The Eagles performed two back-to-back shows at "The World's Most Famous Arena" in New York City on October 9 and 10. They kicked off their Madison Square Garden set with "Seven Bridges Road," where they paid homage to Steve Young, and the song ended in a neat jam. Deacon Frey nailed the lead guitar on their infectious hit "Take It Easy," where the entire venue was singing along. Henley praised Deacon for doing a solid job. The Eagles immediately broke into "One of These Nights," "Take It to the Limit" and the soothing "Tequila Sunrise," the latter of which is this journalist's personal favorite Eagles tune. Vince Gill's velvet vocals were simply glorious. Deacon triumphed on such tunes as "Peaceful Easy Feeling" and "Already Gone," where he delivered on lead vocals. Equally impressive were"New York Minute," "Walk Away," the vivacious "Love Will Keep Us Alive" and "Life's Been Good." One of the other highlight songs of the night was Henley nailing "The Boys of Summer." After "Heartache Tonight," they closed their set with the Joe Walsh-penned "Funk #49" and "Life in the Fast Lane," which received a huge standing ovation. For their encore, the iconic band returned to the stage to perform the fan-favorite "Hotel California," as well as "Rocky Mountain Way" and "Desperado," all of which were met with a tremendous response. The Verdict Overall, The Eagles were able to take their fans and listeners on a musical journey at Madison Square Garden. Vince Gill was phenomenal in their band, as he captured the essence of The Eagles' timeless music, proving that he is a perfect fit. The same was true for Deacon Frey, who would have made his late father (band member Glenn Frey) proud. This is a band that gets better with age and experience. The Eagles' live show at the "World's Most Famous Arena" garnered an A rating. To learn more about The Eagles, check out their The Eagles line-up included Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, as well as Deacon Frey, and Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill They kicked off their Madison Square Garden set with "Seven Bridges Road," where they paid homage to Steve Young, and the song ended in a neat jam. Deacon Frey nailed the lead guitar on their infectious hit "Take It Easy," where the entire venue was singing along. Henley praised Deacon for doing a solid job.The Eagles immediately broke into "One of These Nights," "Take It to the Limit" and the soothing "Tequila Sunrise," the latter of which is this journalist's personal favorite Eagles tune. Vince Gill's velvet vocals were simply glorious.Deacon triumphed on such tunes as "Peaceful Easy Feeling" and "Already Gone," where he delivered on lead vocals. Equally impressive were"New York Minute," "Walk Away," the vivacious "Love Will Keep Us Alive" and "Life's Been Good."One of the other highlight songs of the night was Henley nailing "The Boys of Summer." After "Heartache Tonight," they closed their set with the Joe Walsh-penned "Funk #49" and "Life in the Fast Lane," which received a huge standing ovation.For their encore, the iconic band returned to the stage to perform the fan-favorite "Hotel California," as well as "Rocky Mountain Way" and "Desperado," all of which were met with a tremendous response.Overall, The Eagles were able to take their fans and listeners on a musical journey at Madison Square Garden. Vince Gill was phenomenal in their band, as he captured the essence of The Eagles' timeless music, proving that he is a perfect fit. The same was true for Deacon Frey, who would have made his late father (band member Glenn Frey) proud. This is a band that gets better with age and experience. The Eagles' live show at the "World's Most Famous Arena" garnered an A rating.To learn more about The Eagles, check out their official website More about the eagles, Madison square garden, New york, Rock, Band the eagles Madison square garde... New york Rock Band