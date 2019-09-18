Special By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Music New York - On September 17, veteran country sensation Tanya Tucker performed at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City, where she proved that the country music throne still belongs to her. Tucker began her set with the harking "Would You Lay With Me," which was well-received. "Hello, New York," she said, as she took the stage and she was greeted with a standing ovation. She recalled the very first time she ever came to New York City when her songs at the time were brand new for her. She subsequently took her fans on a trip on "The Jamestown Ferry," which was a neat singalong, and she continued with a controlled rendition of "What's Your Mama's Name" as blue and yellow lights dimmed from the stage. Tucker followed it up with "Blood Red and Goin' Down," which garnered an enormous response. "You're going to make me cry," she told the crowd, following the warm reception of this tune. She had her fans clapping along with her on "Don't Believe My Heart Can Stand Another You" and immediately broke into "Lizzie and the Rainman," prior to taking them on a "San Antonio Stroll." She then gave the duo Reverie Lane a shout-out for serving as her musical guest. An added treat was hearing her sing tunes from her latest studio offering, the critically acclaimed She explained that she dyed her hair pink in support of her friend who is battling cancer and acknowledged that it will stay that color until her friend beats cancer. Tucker also praised Brandi Carlile for being a brilliant artist and was thrilled that she presented her with an "Artist of the Year" award since she feels that Carlile should win that award for every genre of music. One of the most special moments of her show was her poignant and expressive rendition of "Bring My Flowers Now," where one could hear a pin drop at Bowery Ballroom. Towards the end of that vocal, a dedicated fan handed her a bouquet of flowers, which was a sweet and fitting conclusion, and Tucker was moved by that kind gesture. She picked up the pace with the upbeat and catchy "Texas (When I Die)," which was followed by the introduction of her band members. She had the audience clapping along with her on "It's a Little Too Late" and concluded with an impressive, spiritual rendition of "Amazing Grace," which allowed her rich, husky voice to shine, as well as her signature song "Delta Dawn," which became the theme song of the night. Tucker returned for an encore, which included a stirring version of Miranda Lambert's "The House That Built Me," which was sheer perfection. It was so powerful that it moved her to tears as well. and this cover is also found on her latest studio offering, While I'm Livin'. "Tanya Tucker's show at the famous Ballroom in New York City was fabulous. A Texas tornado, Tanya Tucker was so down to earth and very gracious to her fans that have followed her forever, it was like she was in your living room performing her concert," Michael Watters said, a dedicated fan from Maine. Adam Lee, fan and attendee, noted that there is an authenticity to Tanya Tucker's music. "There is a depth in Tanya Tucker's voice that belies her age. She is just amazing," Adam Lee said. Professor Heidi Allen complimented Tanya Tucker for being an American institution. "Tanya Tucker's voice is a national treasure," Professor Allen said. The Verdict Overall, Tanya Tucker's show at the Bowery Ballroom in Manhattan was terrific: her vocals were heavenly and resonant, and most importantly, her storytelling ability is like no other. The rising country duo Reverie Lane served as her opening act, and they warmed up the stage for her. They also served as her background vocalists during her set. The New York audience was well aware that they were in the presence of a country music goddess. Whoever has yet to see Tucker perform live in concert is truly missing out, and ought to add a ticket to her shows on their bucket list. She deserves a tremendous round of applause for a job well done. Her headlining show at the Bowery Ballroom garnered five out of five stars. To learn more about country star Tanya Tucker and her music, check out her official homepage