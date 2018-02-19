Email
article imageReview: Striking Matches delights at Irving Plaza in New York City Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     7 hours ago in Music
New York City - On February 18, musical duo Striking Matches performed at Irving Plaza in New York City, as part of Phillip Phillips' "Magnetic" tour.
Striking Matches is comprised of Sarah Zimmermann and Justin Davis. They kicked off their set with "Ghost," where they showed their tremendous prowess on electric guitars and their strong harmonies. It was followed by "Medicine," which they incorporated as a singalong with the Irving Plaza crowd.
Equally impressive were "Shameless" and "Retrograde," the latter of which is the title cut of their newest EP. After they covered "Crossroads" by the late blues musician Robert Johnson, they closed their 40 minute set with "Desire," with its infectious hooks.
"Thank you so much for coming out. We love you New York. You guys were absolutely amazing," the duo told their audience.
When asked about their dream collaboration choices, Striking Matches revealed that they would love to work with John Mayer and Eric Clapton, and they also praised the music legend Prince.
The Verdict
Overall, Striking Matches delivered a noteworthy opening set at Irving Plaza in New York City, where they warmed up the stage for Phillip Phillips. Zimmermann and Davis are both incredible musicians. Striking Matches' music is a refreshing blend of alternative, country, rock, blues, soul and folk music. Their live show garnered 4.5 out of 5 stars.
Their latest Retrograde EP is available on iTunes by clicking here.
To learn more about Striking Matches and their music, check out their official website.
