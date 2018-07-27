Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Wantagh - On July 27, Stone Temple Pilots performed at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Long Island, as part of their co-headlining "Revolution 3." They kicked off their set at 7 p.m. with "Wicked Garden," which featured killer guitar riffs. and it was met with a raucous response from the New York audience. They immediately broke into "Vasoline" and "Big Bang Baby," both of which were chart-topping singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts. In "Big Empty" and "Plush," Gutt was able to display his dynamic vocal range, thus leaving the audience in total awe. The inclusion of such newer songs as "Meadow" and "Roll Me Under" from their seventh studio offering, Stone Temple Pilots, was an added treat for the fans and it was a substantial indication that these songs have the potential to become future classics for the group. Stone Temple Pilots were able to take their fans on a trip down memory lane to the early '90s with such popular hits as "Dead & Bloated," "Trippin' on a Hole in a Paper Heart" and "Sex Type Thing," as they rounded out their hour-long set. The Verdict Overall, Stone Temple Pilots put on a high-octane, rocking set at Jones Beach, and they were able to rock hard. It is evident that Jeff Gutt was born to sing this kind of music. His passion and love for his craft were infectious tonight. Robert DeLeo was tremendous on bass as always, and Dean DeLeo displayed his intricate guitar work. Last but certainly not least, Eric Kretz delivered on the drums. Their live set at this historic amphitheater garnered an A rating. To learn more about Stone Temple Pilots and their 2018 touring dates, check out their Read More: New Stone Temple Pilots front-man Jeff Gutt chatted with Stone Temple Pilots shared the stage with such musical acts as The Cult and Bush.They kicked off their set at 7 p.m. with "Wicked Garden," which featured killer guitar riffs. and it was met with a raucous response from the New York audience. They immediately broke into "Vasoline" and "Big Bang Baby," both of which were chart-topping singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts.In "Big Empty" and "Plush," Gutt was able to display his dynamic vocal range, thus leaving the audience in total awe. The inclusion of such newer songs as "Meadow" and "Roll Me Under" from their seventh studio offering, Stone Temple Pilots, was an added treat for the fans and it was a substantial indication that these songs have the potential to become future classics for the group.Stone Temple Pilots were able to take their fans on a trip down memory lane to the early '90s with such popular hits as "Dead & Bloated," "Trippin' on a Hole in a Paper Heart" and "Sex Type Thing," as they rounded out their hour-long set.Overall, Stone Temple Pilots put on a high-octane, rocking set at Jones Beach, and they were able to rock hard. It is evident that Jeff Gutt was born to sing this kind of music. His passion and love for his craft were infectious tonight. Robert DeLeo was tremendous on bass as always, and Dean DeLeo displayed his intricate guitar work. Last but certainly not least, Eric Kretz delivered on the drums. Their live set at this historic amphitheater garnered an A rating.To learn more about Stone Temple Pilots and their 2018 touring dates, check out their official website : New Stone Temple Pilots front-man Jeff Gutt chatted with Digital Journal about the "Revolution 3" Tour. More about stone temple pilots, Rock, Show, Jones Beach, revolution 3 stone temple pilots Rock Show Jones Beach revolution 3 Tour The Cult Bush