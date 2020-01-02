Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Nashville - On December 31, rock queen Stevie Nicks performed as part of "Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight: New Years" at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville, Tennessee. This marked the fourth consecutive year that Keith Urban headlined the New Year's Eve concert in downtown Nashville. This time around, having Urban and Nicks immediately broke into the Lindsey Buckingham-penned "Second Hand News" from the seminal Fleetwood Mac album Rumours, which was sheer bliss. They closed with a fabulous version of Nicks' smash solo single "Edge of Seventeen," where they left the Nashville crowd yearning to hear more. In 2019, Nicks made music history, as she became the first woman to be inducted into the The Verdict Overall, Stevie Nicks and Keith Urban delivered a delightful New Year's Eve performance in Nashville, where they sang some classic hits, and paying tribute to Tom Petty, Fleetwood Mac, and Nicks' solo career. Urban knew that he was in the presence of a rock and roll goddess and tackled these songs with the respect that they deserved. Nicks joined country superstar Keith Urban on stage for a remarkable duet of "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," where they paid homage to the late Tom Petty as they took their audience on a trip down memory lane to the summer of 1981.This marked the fourth consecutive year that Keith Urban headlined the New Year's Eve concert in downtown Nashville. This time around, having Stevie Nicks as a special musical guest make it extra special.Urban and Nicks immediately broke into the Lindsey Buckingham-penned "Second Hand News" from the seminal Fleetwood Mac album Rumours, which was sheer bliss. They closed with a fabulous version of Nicks' smash solo single "Edge of Seventeen," where they left the Nashville crowd yearning to hear more.In 2019, Nicks made music history, as she became the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.Overall, Stevie Nicks and Keith Urban delivered a delightful New Year's Eve performance in Nashville, where they sang some classic hits, and paying tribute to Tom Petty, Fleetwood Mac, and Nicks' solo career. Urban knew that he was in the presence of a rock and roll goddess and tackled these songs with the respect that they deserved. More about stevie nicks, Keith Urban, New Year's Eve, Nashville stevie nicks Keith Urban New Year s Eve Nashville