Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On November 2, Grammy-nominated artist Steven Wilson released his new live album "Home Invasion: In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall" via Eagle Rock Entertainment. Wilson has been described as "the most successful British musician You've never heard of" by The Telegraph, and rightfully so. He is the founder and front-man of the rock group Porcupine Tree. This project was recorded as the last concert of his three-show run at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London. It is released on CD, DVD, Blu-Ray, as well as digital video and audio. The limited deluxe vinyl edition will be released on March 22, 2019, via Caroline International. Home Invasion opens with "Truth" and it segues into the melodically-stunning "Nowhere Now" and "Pariah," where he duets with Israeli songstress Ninet Tayeb, where she displays her rich, crisp voice. Other standout songs that are worth checking out include "The Creator Has a Mastertape," "Arriving Somewhere But Not Here," the lengthy but impressive "Sleep Together," as well as the infectious "The Sound of Muzak." It closes with the haunting "The Raven That Refused to Sing," which features his rumbling vocals. The Verdict Overall, this Home Invasion: In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall collection is recommended for all fans of Steven Wilson. The British rocker takes his fans and listeners on a musical journey through time, as he showcases his eclectic musical work, as well as his talent and charisma. The sound and video quality are fantastic, where one feels like they are experiencing it from the front row of the historic Royal Albert Hall. It garners an A rating. To learn more about Steven Wilson and his music, check out his official homepage