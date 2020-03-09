Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Westbury - On March 8, iconic rocker Steve Hackett performed at The Theatre at Westbury as part of the "Genesis Revisited 2020 Tour." The second half of his concert was straightforward Genesis classics, which he kicked off with "Dancing With the Moonlit Knight" and segued into the instrumental, "I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)." Other amazing tunes included "The Battle of Epping Forest," the enthralling "The Cinema Show" and "After the Ordeal." An added bonus was the inclusion of "Deja Vu" prior to concluding his set with "The Musical Box," which was well-received with a standing ovation. For his encore, he returned with the lengthy but noteworthy "Watcher of the Skies," which ended in a neat jam and it was sheer bliss. This past September, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos reviewed Steve Hackett's show at the The Verdict In summation, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer To learn more about Steve Hackett, his music and his tour dates, check out his Hackett began his set with "Every Day" and he immediately broke into the stunning "Under the Eye of the Sun," as well as "Beasts in Our Time," which was more mellow. He went on to deliver superb acoustic versions of "The Virgin and the Gypsy" and "Jacuzzi." "Clocks – The Angel of Mons" was a noteworthy instrumental, where he took his fans on a trip down memory lane to his Spectral Mornings album.The second half of his concert was straightforward Genesis classics, which he kicked off with "Dancing With the Moonlit Knight" and segued into the instrumental, "I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)."Other amazing tunes included "The Battle of Epping Forest," the enthralling "The Cinema Show" and "After the Ordeal." An added bonus was the inclusion of "Deja Vu" prior to concluding his set with "The Musical Box," which was well-received with a standing ovation.For his encore, he returned with the lengthy but noteworthy "Watcher of the Skies," which ended in a neat jam and it was sheer bliss.This past September, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos reviewed Steve Hackett's show at the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan.In summation, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steve Hackett was delightful at The Theatre at Westbury on Long Island. The Westbury crowd knew that they were in the presence of a living rock and roll icon. His live set earned an A rating.To learn more about Steve Hackett, his music and his tour dates, check out his official website More about steve hackett, Long island, westbury, Genesis, Revisited steve hackett Long island westbury Genesis Revisited