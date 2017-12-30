Special By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Music New York - On December 28, world renowned DJ and producer Steve Aoki performed at Marquee Nightclub in New York, just in time for New Year's Eve weekend. "Are you with me, New York?" Aoki asked, and the crowd erupted with a resounding "yes." "Put your hands up!" he commanded, and they obeyed his orders as if he were an army general. The giant televised screen consisted of multifarious psychedelic and hypnotic backdrops. The venue was packed at full capacity, and he had them jumping and dancing along. As always, Aoki was in top-notch physical shape. With such high-caliber set, one can only question how Aoki only ranked No. 9 on the 2017 DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll. He should easily be in the top three. The Verdict Overall, Steve Aoki was phenomenal at Marquee New York. He set the bar really high for all the other electronic musicians that performed there earlier this month. While the ticket price may have been a bit pricey for Aoki, it was worth every penny. Whoever has yet to see Aoki live ought to get a ticket to his show; they will certainly be blown away by his artistry. His upbeat set garnered five out of five stars. Congratulations! To learn more about His energy level is nonstop and infectious. The crowd could not get enough of Aoki . He commanded the Marquee stage, and the tracks he played were versatile and remarkable. He truly put his heart in his music, and that came across in his eclectic set. The audience could not stop screaming as he was walking across his DJ booth."Are you with me, New York?" Aoki asked, and the crowd erupted with a resounding "yes." "Put your hands up!" he commanded, and they obeyed his orders as if he were an army general.The giant televised screen consisted of multifarious psychedelic and hypnotic backdrops. The venue was packed at full capacity, and he had them jumping and dancing along. As always, Aoki was in top-notch physical shape.With such high-caliber set, one can only question how Aoki only ranked No. 9 on the 2017 DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll. He should easily be in the top three.Overall, Steve Aoki was phenomenal at Marquee New York. He set the bar really high for all the other electronic musicians that performed there earlier this month. While the ticket price may have been a bit pricey for Aoki, it was worth every penny. Whoever has yet to see Aoki live ought to get a ticket to his show; they will certainly be blown away by his artistry. His upbeat set garnered five out of five stars. Congratulations!To learn more about Steve Aoki and his music, check out his Facebook page , and official homepage More about steve aoki, Marquee New York, DJ, Producer steve aoki Marquee New York DJ Producer