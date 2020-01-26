Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Huntington - On Saturday, January 25, the iconic rock group Spin Doctors performed at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, for a good turnout. Spin Doctors is comprised of founding members Chris Barron on lead vocals, Eric Schenkman on the guitar and backing vocals, Aaron Comess on the drums, and Mark White on the bass. They kicked off their set with the retro "What Time Is It?" and it was followed by such tunes as the mid-tempo "Traction Blues" and the nonchalant "Off My Line." Other noteworthy songs included "Big Fat Funky Booty," "Freeway of the Plains" and "Shinbone Alley." "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong" was another fan-favorite as it was a Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. "If the River Was Whiskey" featured killer guitar riffs, while "Jimmy Olsen's Blues" was an added treat. Of course, no Spin Doctors show is complete without their signature '90s song, "Two Princes," which received an enormous response, as everybody sang along with them. They closed with the bluesy "Lady Kerosene" that ended in a neat jam, and the uptempo and funky "Yo Mama's a Pajama." The Verdict Overall, Spin Doctors rocked as a whole at The Paramount in Huntington, and they commanded the stage well. Their set was upbeat and entertaining, and it earned two giant thumbs up. To learn more about Spin Doctors, their music and show dates, check out their Michael Glabicki , singer-songwriter of Rusted Root, and Jake Incao served as their special musical guests, and they were able to warm up the stage for them.Spin Doctors is comprised of founding members Chris Barron on lead vocals, Eric Schenkman on the guitar and backing vocals, Aaron Comess on the drums, and Mark White on the bass. They kicked off their set with the retro "What Time Is It?" and it was followed by such tunes as the mid-tempo "Traction Blues" and the nonchalant "Off My Line."Other noteworthy songs included "Big Fat Funky Booty," "Freeway of the Plains" and "Shinbone Alley." "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong" was another fan-favorite as it was a Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. "If the River Was Whiskey" featured killer guitar riffs, while "Jimmy Olsen's Blues" was an added treat.Of course, no Spin Doctors show is complete without their signature '90s song, "Two Princes," which received an enormous response, as everybody sang along with them. They closed with the bluesy "Lady Kerosene" that ended in a neat jam, and the uptempo and funky "Yo Mama's a Pajama."Overall, Spin Doctors rocked as a whole at The Paramount in Huntington, and they commanded the stage well. Their set was upbeat and entertaining, and it earned two giant thumbs up.To learn more about Spin Doctors, their music and show dates, check out their official Facebook page and their website More about spin doctors, the paramount, Long island, Rock, Huntington spin doctors the paramount Long island Rock Huntington