By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
New York - On July 18, teen Broadway star Sophia Anne Caruso performed at "Broadway In Bryant Park," where she treated the New York audience to a number from "Beetlejuice."
Caruso is starring as Lydia Deetz in the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Beetlejuice.
This "Broadway in Bryant Park" event was hosted by Paul Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy of the "Cubby and Christine Morning Show" from 106.7 Life FM.
Caruno delivered a true tour de force performance of "Dead Mom" in Bryant Park from Beetlejuice, and she proved that she is a "mini-tower of power." Her vocal range is dynamic, controlled and simply incredible. She truly deserved a Tony nomination for this bold and charismatic performance.
Earlier this month, as Digital Journal reported, Caruso received a caricature at Sardi's Restaurant in Manhattan.
She was the recipient of a 2019 "Theatre World Award" for her portrayal of Lydia in Beetlejuice. It is evident that this award was based on sheer merit and was well deserved.
Speaking of Beetlejuice, the musical just celebrated their 100th show on Broadway, and hopefully, there will be many more performances.
Other Broadway shows that performed included musical numbers from Chicago, Come From Away, Jersey Boys and Waitress.
