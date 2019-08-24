It opens with the unapologetic "Boss 2.0," and it is followed by "Tear Da Mud Up," where he collaborates with DJ Paul, and the autobiographical title track tune "This One's For You."
Acclaimed country rapper Colt Ford
and David Ray join SMO on "How I Roll," which is an added treat. Other songs that are worth more than just a passing glance include the spitfire "Dirty Girl" and "My Neck of the Woods," which has an outlaw vibe to it, where he collaborates with Tommy Chayne.
After the nonchalant and mellow "Summer Song," the album closes with "Walked On" and on an optimistic note with "Ready to Fly."
The Verdict
Overall, SMO
has released a solid country rap album This One's For You
. SMO stays true to his artistry and his music keeps evolving, where he manages to keep it interesting and relevant for his fans and listeners. This badass CD garners two thumbs up, and it is recommended for fans of country rap music. Well done.
