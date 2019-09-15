Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Slash, Myles Kennedy are 'Living The Dream' with new collection Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     20 mins ago in Music
On September 20, 2019, Slash and Myles Kennedy are releasing their DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2 CD, 3LP black vinyl of "Living The Dream Tour."
This collection was recorded live at the hallowed Hammersmith Apollo in London. The Conspirators is made up of Slash on lead guitars, Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge) on lead vocals, Todd Kerns on bass, Brent Fitz on drums and Frank Sidoris on rhythm guitar.
It opens with "The Call Of The Wild" and it is followed by "Halo" and "Standing In The Sun." Other noteworthy Slash and Conspirators songs include "Boulevard of Broken Hearts," "Wicked Stone," "Nighttrain," the spitfire smash hit "Driving Rain," "Avalon," as well as "Anastasia," the latter of which is this journalist's personal favorite tune in Slash's catalog. Myles Kennedy's voice is a true force of nature. Very few artists in the contemporary rock scene are as versatile as Kennedy as he is in a league of his own.
Living The Dream Tour is available for pre-order by clicking here.
The Verdict
Overall, this collection is badass and rocking from start to finish. It gives the viewer a front-row seat to the Slash and Conspirators show at the Hammersmith Apollo in London. Slash and Myles Kennedy and the band get better with age and experience.
Grab a beer and let Slash and Myles Kennedy rock your socks off. This collection is a must for any rock fan's playlist and it garners five out of five stars.
To learn more about Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the "Living The Dream" Tour, check out his official website.
More about Slash, myles kennedy, living the dream, Tour, Rock
 
Latest News
Top News
Tear gas, Molotovs and brawls mark 99th day of Hong Kong protests
Ocean Viking set to return to Libya rescues
Libya journalists caught in the crossfire
Saudi Arabia battles market jitters after oil plant attacks
Review: 'Game of Thrones' Live Concert Experience amazing on Long Island Special
Carie Karavas to play comedy two shows at the Argyle Theatre
Hard Brexit threat looms over French fishing fleet
Op-Ed: Some Huawei laptops in China now come loaded with Deepin Linux
Op-Ed: US invokes treaty as a means of deposing Venezuela's Maduro
'We'll try again': EU-bound migrants reroute via Albanian hills