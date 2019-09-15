Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Music On September 20, 2019, Slash and Myles Kennedy are releasing their DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2 CD, 3LP black vinyl of "Living The Dream Tour." It opens with "The Call Of The Wild" and it is followed by "Halo" and "Standing In The Sun." Other noteworthy Slash and Conspirators songs include "Boulevard of Broken Hearts," "Wicked Stone," "Nighttrain," the spitfire smash hit "Driving Rain," "Avalon," as well as "Anastasia," the latter of which is this journalist's personal favorite tune in Slash's catalog. Myles Kennedy's voice is a true force of nature. Very few artists in the contemporary rock scene are as versatile as Kennedy as he is in a league of his own. Living The Dream Tour is available for pre-order by The Verdict Overall, this collection is badass and rocking from start to finish. It gives the viewer a front-row seat to the Slash and Conspirators show at the Hammersmith Apollo in London. Slash and Myles Kennedy and the band get better with age and experience. Grab a beer and let Slash and Myles Kennedy rock your socks off. This collection is a must for any rock fan's playlist and it garners five out of five stars. To learn more about This collection was recorded live at the hallowed Hammersmith Apollo in London. The Conspirators is made up of Slash on lead guitars, Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge) on lead vocals, Todd Kerns on bass, Brent Fitz on drums and Frank Sidoris on rhythm guitar.It opens with "The Call Of The Wild" and it is followed by "Halo" and "Standing In The Sun." Other noteworthy Slash and Conspirators songs include "Boulevard of Broken Hearts," "Wicked Stone," "Nighttrain," the spitfire smash hit "Driving Rain," "Avalon," as well as "Anastasia," the latter of which is this journalist's personal favorite tune in Slash's catalog. Myles Kennedy's voice is a true force of nature. Very few artists in the contemporary rock scene are as versatile as Kennedy as he is in a league of his own.Living The Dream Tour is available for pre-order by clicking here Overall, this collection is badass and rocking from start to finish. It gives the viewer a front-row seat to the Slash and Conspirators show at the Hammersmith Apollo in London. Slash and Myles Kennedy and the band get better with age and experience.Grab a beer and let Slash and Myles Kennedy rock your socks off. This collection is a must for any rock fan's playlist and it garners five out of five stars.To learn more about Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the "Living The Dream" Tour, check out his official website More about Slash, myles kennedy, living the dream, Tour, Rock Slash myles kennedy living the dream Tour Rock