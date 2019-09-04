Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music On September 6, multi-platinum-selling band Sister Hazel will release their terrific new EP "Earth." Digital Journal has the scoop. It opens with the vivacious "Raising a Rookie," which was co-written by Darius Rucker, and it is followed by "I Don't Do Well Alone" and "Slow Lightning." After the sultry "Memphis Rain," it immediately breaks into the laid-back and nonchalant "Good For You," which features their velvet harmonies. It closes with "Follow The River" and the Ken Block-penned "Elements IV (Remembering Me)." Earth is available for pre-order on The Verdict To learn more about Sister Hazel and their music, check out their Comprised of seven tracks, Earth is the follow-up to such EPs as Water, Wind and Fire . Ben Jackson and Sister Hazel served as producers of the project. Aside from the band members, other noteworthy songwriters that are featured on this EP include Darius Rucker, Barry Dean, and Randy Montana.It opens with the vivacious "Raising a Rookie," which was co-written by Darius Rucker, and it is followed by "I Don't Do Well Alone" and "Slow Lightning."After the sultry "Memphis Rain," it immediately breaks into the laid-back and nonchalant "Good For You," which features their velvet harmonies. It closes with "Follow The River" and the Ken Block-penned "Elements IV (Remembering Me)."Earth is available for pre-order on Apple Music Sister Hazel's latest EP, Earth is exceptional from start to finish. "Good For You" is sheer bliss. This band gets better with age and experience, and better yet, the songs sound even more powerful live in concert, so all New Yorkers ought to get a ticket for their September 6th show at Sony Hall in New York City. Their Earth EP garners an A rating.To learn more about Sister Hazel and their music, check out their official website More about Sister Hazel, Earth, Ep, Band Sister Hazel Earth Ep Band