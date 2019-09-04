Comprised of seven tracks, Earth is the follow-up to such EPs as Water, Wind and Fire
. Ben Jackson and Sister Hazel served as producers of the project. Aside from the band members, other noteworthy songwriters that are featured on this EP include Darius Rucker, Barry Dean, and Randy Montana.
It opens with the vivacious "Raising a Rookie," which was co-written by Darius Rucker, and it is followed by "I Don't Do Well Alone" and "Slow Lightning."
After the sultry "Memphis Rain," it immediately breaks into the laid-back and nonchalant "Good For You," which features their velvet harmonies. It closes with "Follow The River" and the Ken Block-penned "Elements IV (Remembering Me)."
Earth
is available for pre-order on Apple Music
.
The Verdict
Sister Hazel's
latest EP, Earth
is exceptional from start to finish. "Good For You" is sheer bliss. This band gets better with age and experience, and better yet, the songs sound even more powerful live in concert, so all New Yorkers ought to get a ticket for their September 6th show at Sony Hall in New York City. Their Earth
EP garners an A rating.
