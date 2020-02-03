Special By By Markos Papadatos 50 mins ago in Music Miami - On February 2, global music stars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez headlined the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. They delivered a spectacular live performance. Midway through the halftime show, Jennifer Lopez took the stage dancing on a pole. She began her set with "Jenny From the Block" and it was followed by "Ain't It Funny" and "Get Right." One of the highlight moments was the catchy "Waiting For Tonight," as well as a medley of "Booty" and "Que Calor." Equally impressive was "On The Floor." Towards the end of their halftime set, Shakira joined Jennifer Lopez on the anthemic "Let's Get Loud" and they closed on a powerhouse note with the inspirational "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)." They were also joined by special guests Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Shakira is in the studio working on new music, which will be released in 2020, and she will be touring in 2021. The Verdict Overall, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez delivered a remarkable halftime show at the Hard Rock Stadium as part of Super Bowl LIV. Their performance was upbeat, vivacious and infectious and it garnered an A rating. To learn more about global music sensation Shakira and her music, check out her Shakira kicked off her set with "She Wolf," and immediately broke into "Empire" and "Ojos así," featuring her superb dancing skills. She continued with the high-octane "Whenever Wherever," as well as "Hips Don't Lie," where she had the crowd every step of the way with her.Midway through the halftime show, Jennifer Lopez took the stage dancing on a pole. She began her set with "Jenny From the Block" and it was followed by "Ain't It Funny" and "Get Right." One of the highlight moments was the catchy "Waiting For Tonight," as well as a medley of "Booty" and "Que Calor." Equally impressive was "On The Floor."Towards the end of their halftime set, Shakira joined Jennifer Lopez on the anthemic "Let's Get Loud" and they closed on a powerhouse note with the inspirational "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)." They were also joined by special guests Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Shakira is in the studio working on new music, which will be released in 2020, and she will be touring in 2021.Overall, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez delivered a remarkable halftime show at the Hard Rock Stadium as part of Super Bowl LIV. Their performance was upbeat, vivacious and infectious and it garnered an A rating.To learn more about global music sensation Shakira and her music, check out her official website and Facebook page More about Shakira, Jennifer lopez, Super bowl, halftime, Show Shakira Jennifer lopez Super bowl halftime Show Miami