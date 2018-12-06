Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Canadian musician Serena Ryder is back with her new music video for "Christmas Kisses," which was released on Serenader Source/Universal Music Canada. She partnered with the Ontario SPCA and she included rescue dogs that are in need to be adopted throughout her music video. "Christmas Kisses" was co-penned by Ryder and multi-platinum songwriter Simon Wilcox. By the end of her heart-warming music video, the viewer will want to adopt a furry friend as a pet. "Christmas Kisses" is available on The Verdict Overall, Serena Ryder does a solid job on "Christmas Kisses." It has a warm and poignant message to it, and there is something in it for everybody. She deserves to be commended for supporting animals in need. The song and its music video both earn an A rating. To learn more about Canadian music sensation Serena Ryder and her music, check out her Ryder is a six-time Juno award-winning artist and a multi-platinum singer-songwriter. Her vocals on "Christmas Kisses" are crisp, crystalline and nostalgic. It is the title track of her first-ever holiday album, which was produced by veteran producer Bob Ezrin. Her song's music video was directed by Lisa Mann, and it helps elevate this original holiday tune to a higher level.She partnered with the Ontario SPCA and she included rescue dogs that are in need to be adopted throughout her music video. "Christmas Kisses" was co-penned by Ryder and multi-platinum songwriter Simon Wilcox. By the end of her heart-warming music video, the viewer will want to adopt a furry friend as a pet."Christmas Kisses" is available on Spotify and on Amazon Overall, Serena Ryder does a solid job on "Christmas Kisses." It has a warm and poignant message to it, and there is something in it for everybody. She deserves to be commended for supporting animals in need. The song and its music video both earn an A rating.To learn more about Canadian music sensation Serena Ryder and her music, check out her official website , and her Facebook page More about serena ryder, Canadian, Christmas Kisses, Holiday, Singersongwriter serena ryder Canadian Christmas Kisses Holiday Singersongwriter