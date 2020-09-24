Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Music Multi-platinum country recording artist Scotty McCreery (former "American Idol" winner) released his new country single "You Time" on September 23. Digital Journal has the scoop. The mid-tempo "You Time" is the follow-up to three consecutive No. 1 singles, and judging from this catchy melody and lyrics, and it safe to say that McCreery on the right track for his fourth consecutive chart-topper. He admitted that he is excited to have new music out. He penned this tune with Rogers and Eshuis when he was on the road more than he had ever been before, and he would get home just in time to see Gabi heading out to start her shift as a nurse. "I was craving some 'You Time' with her and that inspired this song. Of course, now during the pandemic, we are having a lot of 'You Time' which I love," he explained. McCreery allows his rich, baritone voice to shine throughout this rumbling vocal performance. Hopefully, "You Time" is a harbinger of more great music to come from McCreery in this forthcoming album release. "You Time" is available on The Verdict Overall, Scotty McCreery John Shearer It was co-written by McCreery, Frank Rogers and Aaron Eshuis, and it was subsequently produced by Rogers, Eshuis, and Derek Wells.The mid-tempo "You Time" is the follow-up to three consecutive No. 1 singles, and judging from this catchy melody and lyrics, and it safe to say that McCreery on the right track for his fourth consecutive chart-topper.He admitted that he is excited to have new music out. He penned this tune with Rogers and Eshuis when he was on the road more than he had ever been before, and he would get home just in time to see Gabi heading out to start her shift as a nurse."I was craving some 'You Time' with her and that inspired this song. Of course, now during the pandemic, we are having a lot of 'You Time' which I love," he explained.McCreery allows his rich, baritone voice to shine throughout this rumbling vocal performance. Hopefully, "You Time" is a harbinger of more great music to come from McCreery in this forthcoming album release."You Time" is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and on Spotify Overall, Scotty McCreery charms on his latest radio single "You Time." His voice is smooth as silk. It garners two giant thumbs up. Well done. More about Scotty McCreery, you time, Single, Country Scotty McCreery you time Single Country