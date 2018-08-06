Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country singer-songwriter Scotty McCreery has managed to outdo himself with his music video for his latest radio single "This Is It." Their wedding day was a celebration of love and commitment to each other, and it took place in the mountains of North Carolina. The music video for the song displays their love story to their fans, and in a way, it gave them a front row seat to their wedding ceremony and reception. This music video is quite special to the couple since it affords them the opportunity to relive their special day all over. McCreery reunited with director Jeff Ray for this video, who also directed his bittersweet tune "Five More Minutes." This video for "This Is It" gives fans an intimate look inside McCreery's rehearsal dinner, and a glimpse of the bride preparing to walk down the aisle, exchange vows and the festivities. This song is the second single from his latest studio offering Seasons Change, and it was co-penned by McCreery, Frank Rogers and Aaron Eshuis. "This Is It" is available on The Verdict Overall, Scotty McCreery is sure to melt hearts with his new music video for " Read More: Scotty McCreery chatted with In his "This Is It" music video, he takes his fans and listeners on a trip to his wedding day, which took place in North Carolina. McCreery married his long-time sweetheart Gabi Dugal , whom he met in kindergarten and dated in high school.Their wedding day was a celebration of love and commitment to each other, and it took place in the mountains of North Carolina. The music video for the song displays their love story to their fans, and in a way, it gave them a front row seat to their wedding ceremony and reception. This music video is quite special to the couple since it affords them the opportunity to relive their special day all over.McCreery reunited with director Jeff Ray for this video, who also directed his bittersweet tune "Five More Minutes." This video for "This Is It" gives fans an intimate look inside McCreery's rehearsal dinner, and a glimpse of the bride preparing to walk down the aisle, exchange vows and the festivities.This song is the second single from his latest studio offering Seasons Change, and it was co-penned by McCreery, Frank Rogers and Aaron Eshuis."This Is It" is available on iTunes , and on Spotify Overall, Scotty McCreery is sure to melt hearts with his new music video for " This Is It ." It is filled with joyful moments and it is great that the couple is able to share their wedding day with their fans and viewers. It garners two giant thumbs up.: Scotty McCreery chatted with Digital Journal about his single "This Is It" and his wedding. More about Scotty McCreery, Music video, this is it, Country Scotty McCreery Music video this is it Country