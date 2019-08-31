Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music Rising country singer-songwriter Sasha McVeigh released her highly-anticipated music video for her sultry single "Rock Bottom." The song is a bluesy country ballad and it allows McVeigh's rich, husky voice to shine. Her sultry vocals are slightly reminiscent of such country songstresses as Julie Roberts meets Maren Morris. The lyrics are moving and conversational, and they will resonate well with country music listeners and fans. "Rock Bottom" is available on The Verdict Overall, Sasha McVeigh is a true storyteller in her new music video for "Rock Bottom." It has a positive and empowering message to it, and her performance is expressive and convincing. This video garners an A rating. To learn more about Sasha McVeigh and her music, check out her Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Her music video begins with an inspirational quote from acclaimed author J.K. Rowling (Harry Potter book series), where Rowling describes rock bottom as "the solid foundation on which she rebuilt her life," and rightfully so.The song is a bluesy country ballad and it allows McVeigh's rich, husky voice to shine. Her sultry vocals are slightly reminiscent of such country songstresses as Julie Roberts meets Maren Morris. The lyrics are moving and conversational, and they will resonate well with country music listeners and fans."Rock Bottom" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. Overall, Sasha McVeigh is a true storyteller in her new music video for "Rock Bottom." It has a positive and empowering message to it, and her performance is expressive and convincing. This video garners an A rating.To learn more about Sasha McVeigh and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page : Digital Journal chatted with Sasha McVeigh about "Rock Bottom," her dream collaboration choices, and the digital transformation of the music business. More about Sasha McVeigh, rock bottom, Country, Video, Music Sasha McVeigh rock bottom Country Video Music