article imageReview: Sasha McVeigh releases inspirational 'Rock Bottom' music video Special

By Markos Papadatos     34 mins ago in Music
Rising country singer-songwriter Sasha McVeigh released her highly-anticipated music video for her sultry single "Rock Bottom."
Her music video begins with an inspirational quote from acclaimed author J.K. Rowling (Harry Potter book series), where Rowling describes rock bottom as "the solid foundation on which she rebuilt her life," and rightfully so.
The song is a bluesy country ballad and it allows McVeigh's rich, husky voice to shine. Her sultry vocals are slightly reminiscent of such country songstresses as Julie Roberts meets Maren Morris. The lyrics are moving and conversational, and they will resonate well with country music listeners and fans.
"Rock Bottom" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Sasha McVeigh is a true storyteller in her new music video for "Rock Bottom." It has a positive and empowering message to it, and her performance is expressive and convincing. This video garners an A rating.
To learn more about Sasha McVeigh and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Sasha McVeigh about "Rock Bottom," her dream collaboration choices, and the digital transformation of the music business.
