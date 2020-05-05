Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music Singer-songwriter Sari Schorr released her new music video for her poignant tune "Ordinary Life." Digital Journal has the scoop. The music video was filmed and edited by Sari Schorr. "Ordinary Life" was co-penned by Schorr, Henning Gehrke, and Bill Alexander; moreover, it was subsequently produced by Mike Vernon. Aside from Sari Schorr on lead vocals, it features Jesús Lavilla on the keyboard, Nani Conde on bass, José Mena on drums, and guitarists Quique Bonal, Innes Sibun. Most impressive about this tune and its music video is that it is dedicated to the extraordinary people of New York City. It is filled with raw emotions and it will resonate well with her listening audience. The Verdict Overall, Sari Schorr's music video for "Ordinary Life" is compelling and relevant. She is able to pay a fitting tribute to the extraordinary people of New York City through her music as she allows her strong storytelling ability to shine. Her voice is controlled and sultry, and she tackles the song's delicate subject matter with sentimentalism. "Ordinary Life" garners two thumbs up. To learn more about singer-songwriter Sari Schorr and "Ordinary Life," check out her The lyrics are filled with vivid imagery and they help paint a bright picture in the minds of her listeners. She allows her crisp, blues-soaked vocals to shine on this inspirational tune, which is available worldwide via Manhaton Records The music video was filmed and edited by Sari Schorr. "Ordinary Life" was co-penned by Schorr, Henning Gehrke, and Bill Alexander; moreover, it was subsequently produced by Mike Vernon.Aside from Sari Schorr on lead vocals, it features Jesús Lavilla on the keyboard, Nani Conde on bass, José Mena on drums, and guitarists Quique Bonal, Innes Sibun.Most impressive about this tune and its music video is that it is dedicated to the extraordinary people of New York City. It is filled with raw emotions and it will resonate well with her listening audience.Overall, Sari Schorr's music video for "Ordinary Life" is compelling and relevant. She is able to pay a fitting tribute to the extraordinary people of New York City through her music as she allows her strong storytelling ability to shine. Her voice is controlled and sultry, and she tackles the song's delicate subject matter with sentimentalism. "Ordinary Life" garners two thumbs up.To learn more about singer-songwriter Sari Schorr and "Ordinary Life," check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Sari Schorr, Singersongwriter, ordinary life Sari Schorr Singersongwriter ordinary life