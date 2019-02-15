Email
article imageReview: Sarah Brightman and Yoshiki charm on 'Miracle'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Best-selling soprano Sarah Brightman and Japanese composer Yoshiki delight on "Miracle," which is featured on her new album "Hymn."
Yoshiki wrote this classical crossover song and it has been a part of his shows with his band X Japan. Brightman's dynamic and crystalline vocals help breathe fresh life into the song, and they elevate it to a higher level.
"Miracle" resonated well with the audience when Brightman and Yoshiki performed it at Radio City Music Hall in New York earlier this month.
The song is the 12th track featured on Brightman's latest studio offering, Hymn, and it is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, "Miracle" by Sarah Brightman and Yoshiki is one "miraculous" song that is simply divine. It is one of those songs that deserves to be in film scores and motion picture soundtracks. "Miracle" is a match made in musical heaven, and it garners an A rating.
For more information on Sarah Brightman and her music, visit her website.
To learn more about Yoshiki and his music, check out his official homepage and follow him on Instagram.
Read More: Yoshiki chatted with Digital Journal about his music career, performing with Brightman at Radio City Music Hall and the digital transformation of the music business.
