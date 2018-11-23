This is the quintessential tune for the winter holiday season. Lynn's angelic vocals are controlled and warm, and they lure the listener in from the opening verse.
The song was penned by Grammy award-winning songwriters Linda Thompson, and Richard Marx, and it was subsequently produced by Grammy award-winning engineer and producer, Ben Fowler.
"My Christmas Wish for You" is available on iTunes
, and on Spotify
. It deserves to become a holiday standard in its own right someday.
The Verdict
Overall, Sandra Lynn
delivers on her new single "My Christmas Wish for You." This song has a nostalgic message to it, and it is the ideal tune to listen to while decorating the Christmas tree or wrapping up Christmas presents.
Lynn is such an underrated talent in the contemporary country music scene, and with this song, she showcases another side of her artistry. "My Christmas Wish for You" garners an A rating.
For more information on country sensation Sandra Lynn and "My Christmas Wish for You," check out her official website
, and her Facebook page
.