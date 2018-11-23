Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Sandra Lynn releases glorious song 'My Christmas Wish for You' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On November 19, country songstress Sandra Lynn released her new holiday single "My Christmas Wish For You" on all digital providers.
This is the quintessential tune for the winter holiday season. Lynn's angelic vocals are controlled and warm, and they lure the listener in from the opening verse.
The song was penned by Grammy award-winning songwriters Linda Thompson, and Richard Marx, and it was subsequently produced by Grammy award-winning engineer and producer, Ben Fowler.
"My Christmas Wish for You" is available on iTunes, and on Spotify. It deserves to become a holiday standard in its own right someday.
The Verdict
Overall, Sandra Lynn delivers on her new single "My Christmas Wish for You." This song has a nostalgic message to it, and it is the ideal tune to listen to while decorating the Christmas tree or wrapping up Christmas presents.
Lynn is such an underrated talent in the contemporary country music scene, and with this song, she showcases another side of her artistry. "My Christmas Wish for You" garners an A rating.
For more information on country sensation Sandra Lynn and "My Christmas Wish for You," check out her official website, and her Facebook page.
More about Sandra Lynn, My Christmas Wish for You, Country, Holiday, Song
 
Latest News
Top News
Cannabis producer recalls one brand of pot after mold reported
Four killed as gunmen attack Chinese consulate in Karachi
US urging allies to shun Huawei: WSJ
New drug could combat the aging process
After signs of recovery Bitcoin appears to be losing ground again
Climate correction: when scientists get it wrong
IS claims 118 killed in 'West Africa province' after Nigeria army bases attacked
Review: Sandra Lynn releases glorious song 'My Christmas Wish for You' Special
NASA floppy disks found in space
Berlin man, 95, charged over 36,000 deaths in Nazi camp