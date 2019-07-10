Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Swiss pop band Baba Shrimps have joined forces with American track and field stars Sandi Morris and Noah Lyles to record "Souvenir." What makes the music video for "Souvenir" even more compelling is that it includes scenes from Sandi Morris' Noah Lyles' athletic successes, as well as other athletes in their moments of glory. The song is moving, inspirational and it tugs at the heartstrings. "Souvenir" deals with keeping special memories as a souvenir, in an effort to gain strength and the willpower needed to fulfill one's goals and dreams. It would make a great theme song for the upcoming IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, as well as the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Verdict Overall, "Souvenir" is a stunning collaboration by Baba Shrimps, Sandi Morris, and Noah Lyles. It garners an A rating, and it proves that they are all champions in the music scene, in addition to their career in athletics. "Souvenir" is available on The lyrics are by Baba Shrimps and Noah Lyles. This collaboration is a match made in musical and sports heaven. It's the best of both worlds. Lyles and Morris showcase tremendous abilities as musicians. Morris lends her breathy, crystalline voice on the track which compliments Baba Shrimps quite well, and Lyles works magic with his rumbling rap vocals.What makes the music video for "Souvenir" even more compelling is that it includes scenes from Sandi Morris' Noah Lyles' athletic successes, as well as other athletes in their moments of glory. The song is moving, inspirational and it tugs at the heartstrings."Souvenir" deals with keeping special memories as a souvenir, in an effort to gain strength and the willpower needed to fulfill one's goals and dreams. It would make a great theme song for the upcoming IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, as well as the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.Overall, "Souvenir" is a stunning collaboration by Baba Shrimps, Sandi Morris, and Noah Lyles. It garners an A rating, and it proves that they are all champions in the music scene, in addition to their career in athletics."Souvenir" is available on Spotify and Amazon Music More about sandi morris, Noah Lyles, souvenir, baba shrimps sandi morris Noah Lyles souvenir baba shrimps