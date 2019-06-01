Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Sammy Hagar and The Circle headlined the Grand Theater at Foxwoods in Connecticut for a great turnout of fans. The guitar riffs were electrifying throughout the night. Other noteworthy Van Halen songs that they covered included "Poundcake," the soaring "I Can't Drive 55," the mid-tempo "Finish What Ya Started," and the melodically stunning "Right Now." The inclusion of the Led Zeppelin standard "Rock and Roll" was an added bonus, and they closed on a fitting note with Van Halen's "Best of Both Worlds," where Hagar interacted well with the audience and had them clapping along with him. In 2007, Hagar was inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a band member of The Verdict Overall, Sammy Hagar was able to rock hard at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods, along with The Circle. They are worth seeing in concert whenever they perform in town. Their live set was upbeat and fun, and it is evident that Hagar's voice is as rich and powerful as ever. The only downside was that they didn't sing "Dreams," which is this journalist's all-time favorite Van Halen tune, however, all the songs he did perform more than maid up for it. Their show earned 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about Sammy Hagar and The Circle, check out their Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Sammy Hagar's singer-songwriter son, His set included solo songs as well as Van Halen classics. He kicked off his set with "Trust Fund Baby" and immediately broke into "There's Only One Way to Rock," as well as "Three Lock Box," which was a neat jam.Other noteworthy Van Halen songs that they covered included "Poundcake," the soaring "I Can't Drive 55," the mid-tempo "Finish What Ya Started," and the melodically stunning "Right Now." The inclusion of the Led Zeppelin standard "Rock and Roll" was an added bonus, and they closed on a fitting note with Van Halen's "Best of Both Worlds," where Hagar interacted well with the audience and had them clapping along with him.In 2007, Hagar was inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a band member of Van Halen Overall, Sammy Hagar was able to rock hard at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods, along with The Circle. They are worth seeing in concert whenever they perform in town. Their live set was upbeat and fun, and it is evident that Hagar's voice is as rich and powerful as ever. The only downside was that they didn't sing "Dreams," which is this journalist's all-time favorite Van Halen tune, however, all the songs he did perform more than maid up for it. Their show earned 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about Sammy Hagar and The Circle, check out their official website : Digital Journal chatted with Sammy Hagar's singer-songwriter son, Andrew Hagar about his solo music. More about sammy hagar, The Circle, foxwoods, Van halen sammy hagar The Circle foxwoods Van halen