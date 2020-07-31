Email
article imageReview: Ryan Clark rocks on 'Trust Me With Your Love' country single Special

By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Music
Rising country singer-songwriter Ryan Clark soars on his new single "Trust Me With Your Love." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song was released on July 31, and melodically, the listener can recall "Let Me See Ya Girl" by Cole Swindell meets "Crush" by David Archuleta. It is mid-tempo and fun, and he allows his rumbling voice to shine.
"Trust Me With Your Love" was co-penned by Clark and Chris Moses, and it was subsequently produced by Justin Wantz. It is a solid single and it garners four out of five stars.
Ryan Clark remarked, "I believe trust is the first thing that's built in a solid relationship." "Once you have that, everything else can fall into place. That's what this song is about, trusting someone with your heart," he explained to Digital Journal.
To learn more about emerging country singer-songwriter Ryan Clark and his music, check out his official website and Facebook page, and follow him on Instagram.
