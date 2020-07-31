The song was released on July 31, and melodically, the listener can recall "Let Me See Ya Girl" by Cole Swindell meets "Crush" by David Archuleta. It is mid-tempo and fun, and he allows his rumbling voice to shine.
"Trust Me With Your Love" was co-penned by Clark and Chris Moses, and it was subsequently produced by Justin Wantz. It is a solid single and it garners four out of five stars.
Ryan Clark remarked, "I believe trust is the first thing that's built in a solid relationship." "Once you have that, everything else can fall into place. That's what this song is about, trusting someone with your heart," he explained to Digital Journal.
