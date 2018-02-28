Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Rising pop artist Rozzi has released her new radio single "Never Over You," via Small Giant/Columbia Records, and it is a soaring track. At 19 years old, Rozzi was discovered by Adam Levine, the front-man of the multi-platinum-selling group Maroon 5, as well as a coach on the reality singing competition The Voice. She shared the stage with Maroon 5, and after she parted ways with her in 2016 to focus on her own artistry, she started living life and fell in love; Rozzi subsequently suffered her first heartbreak, and wrote a song about that painful experience. That is what makes "Never Over You" such a noteworthy tune, it was so personal to her, that her fans and listeners are able to relate to it as well. The Verdict Overall, "Never Over You" is a charming, unapologetic tune, where she is not afraid to be vulnerable. It should help propel her to the next level of pop stardom. Rozzi maintains solid control over her voice throughout the song, all while displaying her wide vocal range as a recording artist. The song garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. "Never Over You" is available on To learn more about rising pop sensation Rozzi and "Never Over You," check out her "Never Over You" is the follow-up to her piano-driven ballad "Uphill Battle." The song is raw, authentic and her voice is crystalline yet expressive on the track. It certainly stands out on the radio airwaves in New York City.At 19 years old, Rozzi was discovered by Adam Levine, the front-man of the multi-platinum-selling group Maroon 5, as well as a coach on the reality singing competition The Voice. She shared the stage with Maroon 5, and after she parted ways with her in 2016 to focus on her own artistry, she started living life and fell in love; Rozzi subsequently suffered her first heartbreak, and wrote a song about that painful experience. That is what makes "Never Over You" such a noteworthy tune, it was so personal to her, that her fans and listeners are able to relate to it as well.Overall, "Never Over You" is a charming, unapologetic tune, where she is not afraid to be vulnerable. It should help propel her to the next level of pop stardom. Rozzi maintains solid control over her voice throughout the song, all while displaying her wide vocal range as a recording artist. The song garners 4.5 out of 5 stars."Never Over You" is available on Amazon and on iTunes To learn more about rising pop sensation Rozzi and "Never Over You," check out her official Facebook page More about Rozzi, Never Over You, Single, Columbia Rozzi Never Over You Single Columbia