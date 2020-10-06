Email
Review: Ronn Moss and Ella Luna release glorious 'Dreaming in Color' Special

By Markos Papadatos     23 mins ago in Music
Ronn Moss ("The Bay") and Ella Luna released their beautiful music video for "Dreaming in Color." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is vibrant and refreshing, and they filmed an equally stunning music video, which compliments the songs' vivid lyrics. "Dreaming in Color" was co-penned by Moss, Vincent Pierins, and Patrick Hamilton.
It was arranged and produced by Patrick Hamilton, who subsequently recorded and mixed the song.
Ella Luna sings her parts in French, and they recorded this tune during the lockdown in Belgium. Its poignant, universal lyrics were inspired by the global lockdown.
Moss's rich, rumbling voice blends well with Luna's crystalline, expressive vocals, and both artists produce a true musical event. It has a soothing vibe that will resonate well with listeners and fans. It is exactly the song that we need in these trying times.
The Verdict
Overall, Ronn Moss and Ella Luna are superb on "Dreaming in Color," which is accompanied with a glorious music video. It garners a round of applause for a job well done.
To learn more about Ronn Moss, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
