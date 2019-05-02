Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Rita Wilson tugs at the heart on 'Throw Me A Party' music video Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     47 mins ago in Music
On March 29, singer-songwriter Rita Wilson released her music video for the poignant "Throw Me A Party," which is off her latest studio offering "Halfway to Home."
The songstress really tugs at the heart on this moving tune, and her listening audience is bound to feel the same way. Wilson's pristine vocals are reminiscent of such songstresses as Nancy Wilson of Heart ("These Dreams") meets Amy Grant and Sheryl Crow ("Deep As It Is Wide"), and these ought to be taken as a compliment.
"I lived my life as kind as I could, I did my best I hope I was good," Wilson sings in the opening verse. "I'll always wish I'd crossed a few more lines but I always lived like there wasn't enough time."
"Throw Me A Party" should be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. It makes one cry for joy in the end. It is available on iTunes.
She will be embarking on a joint tour with Kristian Bush of Sugarland, which kicks off on June 5 in Atlanta, Georgia. They will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on June 14. Wilson is of Greek-American heritage and Greek Orthodox faith.
Kristian Bush of Sugarland
Kristian Bush of Sugarland
BT PR
The Verdict
Overall, Rita Wilson's warm vocals are pure as the driven snow on "Throw Me A Party." It has a bittersweet message to it, and its lyrics are poetry. This song and its music video garner an A rating.
To learn more about Rita Wilson, tour dates and her music, check out her official website.
More about Rita wilson, Throw Me A Party, Music, Video, Halfway to Home
 
Latest News
Top News
First it was canola — Now China is blocking pork from Canada
Maduro exhorts Venezuela military to fight 'any coup plotter'
Logan Henderson talks about 'End of the World,' fans and success Special
Review: Patti Smith rocks hard at Webster Hall in New York City Special
Carrie Underwood kicks off 'The Cry Pretty Tour 360'
Pentagon expects China to add international military bases
Fears mount as migrating West Coast grey whales washing up dead
Uruguayan beauty queen found dead in Mexico hotel room
From bodyguard to Queen, Thailand's Suthida makes public debut
Review: Madonna, Maluma and holograms rule the Billboard Music Awards Special