Special By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Music On March 29, singer-songwriter Rita Wilson released her music video for the poignant "Throw Me A Party," which is off her latest studio offering "Halfway to Home." "I lived my life as kind as I could, I did my best I hope I was good," Wilson sings in the opening verse. "I'll always wish I'd crossed a few more lines but I always lived like there wasn't enough time." "Throw Me A Party" should be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. It makes one cry for joy in the end. It is available on She will be embarking on a joint tour with Kristian Bush of Sugarland BT PR The Verdict Overall, Rita Wilson's warm vocals are pure as the driven snow on "Throw Me A Party." It has a bittersweet message to it, and its lyrics are poetry. This song and its music video garner an A rating. To learn more about Rita Wilson, tour dates and her music, check out her The songstress really tugs at the heart on this moving tune, and her listening audience is bound to feel the same way. Wilson's pristine vocals are reminiscent of such songstresses as Nancy Wilson of Heart ("These Dreams") meets Amy Grant and Sheryl Crow ("Deep As It Is Wide"), and these ought to be taken as a compliment."I lived my life as kind as I could, I did my best I hope I was good," Wilson sings in the opening verse. "I'll always wish I'd crossed a few more lines but I always lived like there wasn't enough time.""Throw Me A Party" should be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. It makes one cry for joy in the end. It is available on iTunes She will be embarking on a joint tour with Kristian Bush of Sugarland , which kicks off on June 5 in Atlanta, Georgia. They will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on June 14. Wilson is of Greek-American heritage and Greek Orthodox faith.Overall, Rita Wilson's warm vocals are pure as the driven snow on "Throw Me A Party." It has a bittersweet message to it, and its lyrics are poetry. This song and its music video garner an A rating.To learn more about Rita Wilson, tour dates and her music, check out her official website More about Rita wilson, Throw Me A Party, Music, Video, Halfway to Home Rita wilson Throw Me A Party Music Video Halfway to Home