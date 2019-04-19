Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music Rising country artist Riley Green is back with his new music video for his sophomore single "In Love By Now." Digital Journal has the scoop. His music video was directed by Mason Dixon, and it follows the emerging country star as he tries to find an old flame whom he thinks is probably "in love by now." It is clever and relatable, which makes it appealing to his male and female listeners. "In Love By Now" is available on The Verdict Overall, To learn more about The song is upbeat, liberating and a great deal of fun. It is perfect to put the listener in a summer mood. He stays true to himself and his artistry.His music video was directed by Mason Dixon, and it follows the emerging country star as he tries to find an old flame whom he thinks is probably "in love by now." It is clever and relatable, which makes it appealing to his male and female listeners."In Love By Now" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Riley Green has proven that he is consistently good with his sophomore single "In Love By Now." There is no sophomore slump here, and it showcases his wide range as a recording artist. He is poised for country superstardom, and it is only a matter of time before this song catapults to the top of the country charts. This song and its music video both earn an A rating.To learn more about Riley Green and his new single "In Love By Now," check out his official website More about Riley Green, in love by now, Video, Single, Country Riley Green in love by now Video Single Country