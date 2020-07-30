Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis released his captivating song "Fool's Love Affair." Digital Journal has the scoop. Particularly impressive about "Fool's Love Affair" was that it coincided with the 35th anniversary of the release of "On The Other Hand," which took place on July 29, 1985, which would subsequently top the Billboard Hot Country charts in July of 1986. "Fool's Love Affair" is available on The Verdict Overall, "Fool's Love Affair" is certainly worth checking out, and it is recommended for fans of both traditional and modern country music. It is country as grits and it garners an A rating. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with This song marks his first never-before-heard single since the stroke he suffered in 2013. It has a nostalgic, vintage country vibe to it that we love, and it's classic Randy Travis. He allows his rich, rumbling baritone voice to shine on this timeless tune.Particularly impressive about "Fool's Love Affair" was that it coincided with the 35th anniversary of the release of "On The Other Hand," which took place on July 29, 1985, which would subsequently top the Billboard Hot Country charts in July of 1986."Fool's Love Affair" is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and on Spotify . It was produced by Kyle Lehning and penned by such songwriters as Keith Stegall, Charlie Monk and Milton Brown.Overall, "Fool's Love Affair" is certainly worth checking out, and it is recommended for fans of both traditional and modern country music. It is country as grits and it garners an A rating.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Randy Travis back in August of 2019. More about randy travis, fool's love affair, Country, Single, Song randy travis fool s love affair Country Single Song