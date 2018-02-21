Special By By Markos Papadatos 7 hours ago in Music Punk queen and renowned poet Patti Smith is back with her newest book, "Devotion," which was released on Yale University Press. A short story that deals with loss and love is included in the book as an added bonus. Any fans of fiction writing will enjoy this short story. The Verdict Overall, Devolution is another keeper by Devotion is available through the To learn more about Rock and Roll Hall of Famer The first half of this book is reminiscent of her writing work in M Train, where she takes her readers on a journey of what a day in the life of a living rock legend is like (such as taking photographs, caffeine, and writing in her journal). She really delves beyond the surface, and opens up about where her inspiration for her writing and creativity comes from, and that is very motivational, especially for aspiring writers and authors. Similar to her previous books, Smith is able to form a strong connection with her reading audience.A short story that deals with loss and love is included in the book as an added bonus. Any fans of fiction writing will enjoy this short story.Overall, Devolution is another keeper by Patti Smith . It is honest and authentic, and there is something in it for everybody. Smith has a beautiful way with words, and she proves to be a gifted writer. Spanning a little over 100 pages, Devotion is one of those books that one can read in one sitting, and be compelled to read over and over again. It garners an A rating.Devotion is available through the Yale University Press To learn more about Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Patti Smith , check out her official website More about Patti Smith, devotion, Book, Punk, Rock Patti Smith devotion Book Punk Rock