On August 3, rock singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips (and former "American Idol" winner) released a music video for his single "Magnetic," which is extremely well-crafted. 

The song has a sultry and bluesy, jazz vibe to it, and it works well. The music video helps elevate the song to a higher level and it captures the rawness and emotion of the tune.

This summer, Phillips will be embarking on a co-headlining tour with Gavin GeDraw. On September 2, they will be playing at the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

On June 7, Digital Journal reviewed Phillips' headlining show at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, which was part of "Bud Light Presents: One Night Only." He treated his fans to a rousing live rendition of "Magnetic" that ended in a neat instrumental jam.

His album Collateral is available on Spotify.

Overall, Phillip Phillips delivers on his latest music video for "Magnetic." He continues to prove that he one of the most underrated male singer-songwriters in the contemporary music scene. One can easily tell that everything Phillips does musically comes from his heart. This video garners an A rating.

To learn more about Phillip Phillips and his "Magnetic" tour dates, check out his official website.