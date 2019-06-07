Special By By Markos Papadatos 49 mins ago in Music New York - On June 6, Grammy award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix headlined the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden in New York City. After a musical trip to "Havana," they also paid homage to the queen of country music, Dolly Parton, with a refreshing version of "Jolene," where they dusted off her country standard and gave it an atmospheric touch. Their soaring harmonies never sounded more glorious than on their haunting take of Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence." One of the highlight performances of the night was their captivating cover of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's " After a brief intermission, the group returned with a mashup of "Natural Disaster" and "Cracked," and they also threw in British songstress Jessie Ware's "Valentine" in the mix, which was an added bonus. Equally impressive were their tributes to pop princess Ariana Grande with "Evolution of Ariana Grande," and their bold version of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody." They closed with "On My Way Home," but they returned for a two-song encore, which included "Run to You" and a heavenly version of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," where they left their fans and listeners thirsty for more. The Verdict Overall, Pentatonix put on a superb live show at The Garden. They allowed their rich, powerful vocals to do all the talking, and the result was one true musical event. Pentatonix owned that Madison Square Garden stage. Rachel Platten and Citizen Queen were great supporting acts, who were able to get the Big Apple audience stimulated for Pentatonix. Their live set garnered an A rating. They kicked off their high-energy show with their classic Daft Punk medley and they immediately broke into "Sing" and treated the crowd to their own unique rendition of Panic! at the Disco's smash hit "High Hopes," which resonated well with the audience.After a musical trip to "Havana," they also paid homage to the queen of country music, Dolly Parton, with a refreshing version of "Jolene," where they dusted off her country standard and gave it an atmospheric touch. Their soaring harmonies never sounded more glorious than on their haunting take of Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence."One of the highlight performances of the night was their captivating cover of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's " Shallow " from the feature film, A Star is Born, as well as Kevin Olusola's cello-boxing solo, which was sheer bliss.After a brief intermission, the group returned with a mashup of "Natural Disaster" and "Cracked," and they also threw in British songstress Jessie Ware's "Valentine" in the mix, which was an added bonus.Equally impressive were their tributes to pop princess Ariana Grande with "Evolution of Ariana Grande," and their bold version of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody."They closed with "On My Way Home," but they returned for a two-song encore, which included "Run to You" and a heavenly version of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," where they left their fans and listeners thirsty for more.Overall, Pentatonix put on a superb live show at The Garden. They allowed their rich, powerful vocals to do all the talking, and the result was one true musical event. Pentatonix owned that Madison Square Garden stage. Rachel Platten and Citizen Queen were great supporting acts, who were able to get the Big Apple audience stimulated for Pentatonix. Their live set garnered an A rating. More about pentatonix, Madison square garden, Grammy, Group pentatonix Madison square garde... Grammy Group