Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising country artist Payton Smith released his stunning single "This Ain’t That Song" via Big Machine Records. Digital Journal has the scoop. Smith noted that this new single is a great representation of what he loves about songwriting. "You think it will go one way and then, the story completely turns around on you, bringing even more focus to each lyric,” Smith remarked. "My favorite lines are in the second verse where all the things you should, or think you would be feeling, end up the opposite," he admitted. "But this ain’t that song that tries to make ya cry, make you feel bad about your goodbye, this ain’t some prideful heart just talking, girl keep walking," he sings. "This Ain't That Song" is available on digital service providers by Payton will host a virtual concert on February 27, in an effort to support the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in partnership with the University of Tennessee student-run VOLthon. He will match up to $1,000 in donations, plus and Big Machine Label Group’s Music Has Value make a $1,000 contribution. To learn more about His velvet vocals are reminiscent of Keith Urban meets Eric Church. He maintains great control over his harking voice, and it is evident that Smith has an old soul.Smith noted that this new single is a great representation of what he loves about songwriting. "You think it will go one way and then, the story completely turns around on you, bringing even more focus to each lyric,” Smith remarked."My favorite lines are in the second verse where all the things you should, or think you would be feeling, end up the opposite," he admitted."But this ain’t that song that tries to make ya cry, make you feel bad about your goodbye, this ain’t some prideful heart just talking, girl keep walking," he sings."This Ain't That Song" is available on digital service providers by clicking here . It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Payton Smith's future in the contemporary country music scene should be very bright and promising.Payton will host a virtual concert on February 27, in an effort to support the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in partnership with the University of Tennessee student-run VOLthon. He will match up to $1,000 in donations, plus and Big Machine Label Group’s Music Has Value make a $1,000 contribution.To learn more about Payton Smith and his new single "This Ain't That Song," check out his official website and Facebook page More about Payton Smith, Country, Single, this ain't that song Payton Smith Country Single this ain t that song