The track is optimistic and euphonous. It is comprised of soaring synths, diffused piano, temperate chords and addicting beats, which make it pure ear candy. Alex M.O.R.P.H.
proves that he is a true force to be reckoned with in the electronic music industry, and a superb collaborator for Paul van Dyk
. Thus far, "Breaking Dawn" is one of the best trance tracks of 2018, where it stands out by a mile.
The Verdict
Paul van Dyk
proves once again that he is the reigning king of trance music. "Breaking Dawn" is hypnotic, and it transports the electronic listeners to different realms. It is sheer bliss from start to finish. This refreshing original mix garners an A rating.
