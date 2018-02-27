Email
article imageReview: Paul van Dyk will blow you away with 'Breaking Dawn' Special

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
World renowned DJ and producer Paul van Dyk is back stronger than ever with his new track "Breaking Dawn," where he collaborates with Alex M.O.R.P.H.
The track is optimistic and euphonous. It is comprised of soaring synths, diffused piano, temperate chords and addicting beats, which make it pure ear candy. Alex M.O.R.P.H. proves that he is a true force to be reckoned with in the electronic music industry, and a superb collaborator for Paul van Dyk. Thus far, "Breaking Dawn" is one of the best trance tracks of 2018, where it stands out by a mile.
The Verdict
Paul van Dyk proves once again that he is the reigning king of trance music. "Breaking Dawn" is hypnotic, and it transports the electronic listeners to different realms. It is sheer bliss from start to finish. This refreshing original mix garners an A rating.
The original album mix of "Breaking Dawn" is available on Beatport.
To learn more about electronic music superstar Paul van Dyk and "Breaking Dawn," check out his official website.
More about Paul van Dyk, Breaking dawn, Electronic, Track, Trance
 
