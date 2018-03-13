Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Formerly paralyzed singer David Francisco has auditioned for the reality singing competition "American Idol"... what happens next will blow you away. Francisco serenaded the Idol judges to the Stevie Wonder classic "Isn't She Lovely," as he accompanied himself on acoustic guitar. His version of "Isn't She Lovely" was moving, and he left According to Sounds Like Nashville, country songstress Martina McBride and friends helped raise $30,000 for Francisco's family, in an effort to send him to treatment for recovery purposes. As a result, Francisco was able to return to Blackbird Academy, which is helmed by John McBride (Martina McBride's husband), to continue honing his musical craft. As soon as he took the stage for his American Idol audition, Francisco revealed to the three celebrity judges (Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan) that he was hit by a car, which subsequently made him lose function of his legs, from the waist down, however, his health has slightly improved, and is walking on crutches.Francisco serenaded the Idol judges to the Stevie Wonder classic "Isn't She Lovely," as he accompanied himself on acoustic guitar. His version of "Isn't She Lovely" was moving, and he left Katy Perry in tears, while judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan acknowledged the fact that Francisco is an inspiration for all, and rightfully so. They all rewarded him with three "yeses" for Hollywood.According to Sounds Like Nashville, country songstress Martina McBride and friends helped raise $30,000 for Francisco's family, in an effort to send him to treatment for recovery purposes. As a result, Francisco was able to return to Blackbird Academy, which is helmed by John McBride (Martina McBride's husband), to continue honing his musical craft. More about American idol, Singer, Paralyzed, David Francisco American idol Singer Paralyzed David Francisco