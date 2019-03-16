Special By By Markos Papadatos 38 mins ago in Music Acclaimed singer and actress Olivia Newton-John released her new memoir "Don't Stop Believin'," which is very inspirational. In this compelling memoir, Newton-John offers a fresh and unique perspective, which allows her readers to get to known her on a more personal and intimate level. She opens up about her clinical experiences and treatments while battling cancer on several occasions. She also sheds light about her injuries sustained in a car crash, which happened at the time of her Las Vegas residency. Most importantly, this book underscores the message of staying positive when times are tough. Newton-John emerged as a fighter during her challenging times which included her cancer battle, a divorce, and miscarriage. She is also candid about parenting and her love for animals (and animal rights) and the environment. Her personal experiences with cancer over the years resulted in her partnership with Austin Health, as well as the creation of the Don't Stop Believin' is available on The Verdict Overall, For more information on Olivia Newton-John, check out her official It was released on March 12 via Gallery Books. She commands the reader's attention for all 352 pages, and it can easily be read in two or three sittings.In this compelling memoir, Newton-John offers a fresh and unique perspective, which allows her readers to get to known her on a more personal and intimate level. She opens up about her clinical experiences and treatments while battling cancer on several occasions. She also sheds light about her injuries sustained in a car crash, which happened at the time of her Las Vegas residency.Most importantly, this book underscores the message of staying positive when times are tough. Newton-John emerged as a fighter during her challenging times which included her cancer battle, a divorce, and miscarriage. She is also candid about parenting and her love for animals (and animal rights) and the environment.Her personal experiences with cancer over the years resulted in her partnership with Austin Health, as well as the creation of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre (ONJCWRC) in Melbourne, Australia; moreover, she co-owns the Gaia Retreat and Spa near Byron Bay.Don't Stop Believin' is available on Amazon Overall, Olivia Newton-John showcases her tremendous ability as a storyteller on Don't Stop Believin', and it is highly recommended for all fans of the acclaimed Grease actress. Her life story is an inspiration to us all. This powerful memoir garners five out of five stars.For more information on Olivia Newton-John, check out her official Facebook page and website More about Olivia NewtonJohn, Don't Stop Believin', Book, Memoir, Actress More news from Olivia NewtonJohn Don t Stop Believin Book Memoir Actress Singer Grease