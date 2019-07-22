Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus have made history with their smash single "Old Town Road." Their smash single sits at No. 1 for 16 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The song's music video features guest appearances from such entertainers as Chris Rock, Haha Davis, Rico Nasty, Diplo, Jozzy, Young Kio, and Vince Staples. "Old Town Road" is one of the three longest-running No. 1 singles in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 charts, along with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" featuring Justin Bieber, and "One Sweet Day" by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men. It is one week away from becoming the longest-running chart-topping single of all time. It is available on The Verdict Lil Nas X joining forces with Billy Ray Cyrus on "Old Town Road" is a match made in musical heaven. They are so different as artists, but that's why it works so well, and they are able to appeal to a wide demographic of fans. "Old Town Road" garners an A rating. To learn more about Lil Nas X, check out his For more information on The single "Old Town Road" was released via Columbia Records and it also tops the Streaming Songs, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and Hot Rap Songs charts respectively for 16 weeks each. It has taken the music industry by storm and rightfully so. It deserves to be a major contender at next year's Grammy Awards.The song's music video features guest appearances from such entertainers as Chris Rock, Haha Davis, Rico Nasty, Diplo, Jozzy, Young Kio, and Vince Staples."Old Town Road" is one of the three longest-running No. 1 singles in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 charts, along with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" featuring Justin Bieber, and "One Sweet Day" by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men. It is one week away from becoming the longest-running chart-topping single of all time. It is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Lil Nas X joining forces with Billy Ray Cyrus on "Old Town Road" is a match made in musical heaven. They are so different as artists, but that's why it works so well, and they are able to appeal to a wide demographic of fans. "Old Town Road" garners an A rating.To learn more about Lil Nas X, check out his official website For more information on Billy Ray Cyrus , check out his official homepage More about old town road, lil nas x, Billy Ray Cyrus old town road lil nas x Billy Ray Cyrus