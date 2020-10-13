Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Oceans delivers on anti-birthday anthem — 'Unhappy Birthday' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising artist Oceans released his witty single "Unhappy Birthday," where he collaborates with Kiz Keyz. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is a catchy melody, and it will resonate well with fans and listeners, especially during these trying times when the public may not be as festive as usual.
"Unhappy Birthday" is available on Spotify and on Apple Music. It garners a B+ rating.
To learn more about Oceans and his new single "Unhappy Birthday," check out his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram.
Instagram

Siri! Play Unhappy Birthday by Oceans 🎁🎂🎸🥳 . . . . . . . . #newmusicfriday #newmusic #oceans #unhappy #birthday #birthdaysong #happybirthday #sadsongs #beats #songwriter #producer #music #love #songs #records #spotify #youtube

A post shared by theoceansown) on

More about Oceans, unhappy birthday, Artist
 
Latest News
Top News
Tyler Johnson talks 'The Young and The Restless,' love for acting Special
Polish divers neutralise huge WWII bomb
NASA announces eight-nation space coalition under 'Artemis Accords'
Amazon Prime Day requires a tight focus on cybersecurity Special
French museum halts Genghis Khan show after Chinese pressure
Radosław Kawęcki talks about Cali Condors, ISL, and motivations Special
Eli Lilly pauses Covid antibody trial over safety concerns
US, Germany demand Turkey end 'provocation' against Greece
Dutch PM orders 'partial lockdown' to halt coronavirus surge
U.S. death toll from COVID-19 is highest in the developed world