Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising artist Oceans released his witty single "Unhappy Birthday," where he collaborates with Kiz Keyz. Digital Journal has the scoop. "Unhappy Birthday" is available on To learn more about Oceans and his new single "Unhappy Birthday," check out his Instagram Siri! Play Unhappy Birthday by Oceans 🎁🎂🎸🥳 . . . . . . . . #newmusicfriday #newmusic #oceans #unhappy #birthday #birthdaysong #happybirthday #sadsongs #beats #songwriter #producer #music #love #songs #records #spotify #youtube A post shared by theoceansown) on Oct 2, 2020 at 1:56am PDT The song is a catchy melody, and it will resonate well with fans and listeners, especially during these trying times when the public may not be as festive as usual."Unhappy Birthday" is available on Spotify and on Apple Music . It garners a B+ rating.To learn more about Oceans and his new single "Unhappy Birthday," check out his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram More about Oceans, unhappy birthday, Artist Oceans unhappy birthday Artist