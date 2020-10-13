Rising artist Oceans released his witty single "Unhappy Birthday," where he collaborates with Kiz Keyz. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is a catchy melody, and it will resonate well with fans and listeners, especially during these trying times when the public may not be as festive as usual.
"Unhappy Birthday" is available on Spotify and on Apple Music. It garners a B+ rating.
To learn more about Oceans and his new single "Unhappy Birthday," check out his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram.