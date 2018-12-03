Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Music Huntington - On December 2, alternative rock group O.A.R. played a headlining show at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, as part of their "Just Like Paradise Tour." The song that earned them the loudest response was their signature hit "Shattered (Turn the Car Around)," with their dedicated fans singing along with them. Another standout song was their new tune " The nonchalant and laid-back "Heaven" showcased Roberge's smooth and mellow vocals, and they closed with their powerhouse yet liberating hit "Peace" and on an infectious note with the flirty "Hey Girl." For their encore, O.A.R. returned on stage to belt out such songs as "Get Away," "That Was a Crazy Game of Poker" and "Missing Pieces." The Verdict Overall, O.A.R. was able to put on a pleasant alternative rock show at The Paramount in Huntington. One thing is for sure. It is not December in Huntington unless O.A.R. plays at this exquisite venue. Marc Roberge had the crowd with him every step of the way thanks to his rich, sultry voice. Their set garnered two thumbs up. For more information on O.A.R., their music and tour dates, check out their They opened their Paramount set with the inspirational "Light Switch Sky," and they immediately broke into "On Top the Cage" and "Program Director," which is a track from their 2005 album Stories of a Stranger. The band interacted well with the Huntington audience and made them feel at home on this Sunday night.The song that earned them the loudest response was their signature hit "Shattered (Turn the Car Around)," with their dedicated fans singing along with them.Another standout song was their new tune " Miss You All the Time ," which was heartfelt and melancholic, yet sung beautifully. O.A.R. is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and it shows.The nonchalant and laid-back "Heaven" showcased Roberge's smooth and mellow vocals, and they closed with their powerhouse yet liberating hit "Peace" and on an infectious note with the flirty "Hey Girl."For their encore, O.A.R. returned on stage to belt out such songs as "Get Away," "That Was a Crazy Game of Poker" and "Missing Pieces."Overall, O.A.R. was able to put on a pleasant alternative rock show at The Paramount in Huntington. One thing is for sure. It is not December in Huntington unless O.A.R. plays at this exquisite venue. Marc Roberge had the crowd with him every step of the way thanks to his rich, sultry voice. Their set garnered two thumbs up.For more information on O.A.R., their music and tour dates, check out their official website More about Oar, the paramount, Rock, Huntington, Long island Oar the paramount Rock Huntington Long island