The visionary rock band Nowhere Nation released their brand new animated music video for their song "Rubáiyát (Sky on Fire)." Nowhere Nation just released their new concept album, Omicron, independently, on September 18, in which they tackle the subject matter of corruption in a secret government. Their latest song "Rubaiyat (Sky on Fire)" unveils the third part of their story. Their musical effort Omicron was created by Arthur Blume and it was produced by Doug Rockwell, who has worked with 5 Seconds of Summer and other musical acts. The world of Omicron was inspired by the current socio-political climate in America, and it includes accompanying graphic-novel-style illustrations that were done by Aidan Hughes of KMFDM fame. This past July, Digital Journal exclusively premiered Nowhere Nation's music video for "See Inside Your Mind." For more information on Nowhere Nation and their new video for "Rubáiyát (Sky on Fire)," check out their official homepage and their Instagram page. The song is solid with infectious hooks and an addicting beat to it. "Rubaiyat (Sky on Fire)" is available on such digital platforms as Spotify and Apple Music.