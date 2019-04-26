Email
article imageReview: Nils Lofgren pays moving tribute to Lou Reed with 'Blue with Lou' Special

By Markos Papadatos     51 mins ago in Music
On April 26, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nils Lofgren (E Street Band) released his new studio album "Blue with Lou," where he pays homage to the late Lou Reed.
Particularly impressive about this album is that he co-wrote half of the songs with Lou Reed.
The CD opens with "Attitude City," which instantly lures the listener in this 12-track collection, and he picks up the pace with "
Give." The haunting ballad "Talk Thru the Tears" is pure soul. Equally noteworthy is the mid-tempo "Pretty Soon," as well as the smooth "Rock or Not."
Other stand-out cuts include "Cut Him Up," "Don't Let Your Guard Down," and of course, the title track "Blue with Lou."
The album closes with the bluesy "Dear Heartbreaker" and on a fitting note with the tender ballad, "Remember You."
Blue with Lou is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, this collection is a must for any fans of Lou Reed and rock music. Nils Lofgren has done an excellent job, and he has paid a moving tribute to Reed with Blue with Lou. This CD garners an A rating.
To learn more about veteran rock star Nils Lofgren and his latest studio album Blue with Lou, check out his official website.
Read More: Nils Lofgren chatted with Digital Journal about his new album and the digital transformation of the music industry.
