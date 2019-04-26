Particularly impressive about this album is that he co-wrote half of the songs with Lou Reed.
The CD opens with "Attitude City," which instantly lures the listener in this 12-track collection, and he picks up the pace with "
Give." The haunting ballad "Talk Thru the Tears" is pure soul. Equally noteworthy is the mid-tempo "Pretty Soon," as well as the smooth "Rock or Not."
Other stand-out cuts include "Cut Him Up," "Don't Let Your Guard Down," and of course, the title track "Blue with Lou."
The album closes with the bluesy "Dear Heartbreaker" and on a fitting note with the tender ballad, "Remember You."
Blue with Lou
is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
Overall, this collection is a must for any fans of Lou Reed and rock music. Nils Lofgren has done an excellent job, and he has paid a moving tribute to Reed with Blue with Lou
. This CD garners an A rating.
To learn more about veteran rock star Nils Lofgren and his latest studio album Blue with Lou
, check out his official website
.
